Open gardens and street-party style village fete with all that jazz in Berden, an Essex small village of the year

PUBLISHED: 15:44 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 19 June 2019

Fun in Bergen

Fun in Bergen

Smash crockery, ride on a vintage bus or visit a quiet garden in an award-winning village

Berden, which won Essex Small Village of the Year in 2017 is holding open gardens on Sunday, June 30 and a fete on Saturday, July 13.

Despite road closures, there will be open 10 gardens. Cobined ticket, £5 adults and children free. Includes a 17th century, working, water tread mill at Berden Priory and the 13th Century church of St Nicholas.

There will be a quiz, a woodland walk, refreshments, jazz played live , wood turning demonstrations and a £1 plant shop.

The "street party" fete will have traditional games including bowling for a pig, wet sponges and crockery smashing, plus stalls, music and entertainment, classic cars and a fire engine, plus rides on a vintage bus. Calamity Clown will entertain in the church grounds. Prosecco, barbecue and cream teas. All proceeds to St Nicholas Church and Berden Village Hall improvement funds.

Open Gardens, 2pm-6pm. Berden Street Fete, 2pm-5pm.

