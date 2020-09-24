Radio station shows can now be heard across Essex
PUBLISHED: 17:22 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 24 September 2020
Actual Radio
Colchester’s local radio station, Actual Radio, can now be heard across Essex after securing its DAB licence from Ofcom.
You may also want to watch:
The station had been broadcasting online-only since its launch 2017.
Founder Pete Chapman, who is the station’s breakfast show host, said: “It has been a hard slog to get us in this position, but we are really excited by our launch on DAB.”
He added: “For me, radio is the ultimate medium with the amount of time people spend listening in their cars. There is a real appetite for local radio, especially since many stations were taken national. The level of interest from local businesses in Actual Radio since the start has been astonishing.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.