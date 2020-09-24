Radio station shows can now be heard across Essex

Pete Chapman, founder of Actual Radio in Colchester. Picture: Actual Radio Actual Radio

Colchester’s local radio station, Actual Radio, can now be heard across Essex after securing its DAB licence from Ofcom.

The station had been broadcasting online-only since its launch 2017.

Founder Pete Chapman, who is the station’s breakfast show host, said: “It has been a hard slog to get us in this position, but we are really excited by our launch on DAB.”

He added: “For me, radio is the ultimate medium with the amount of time people spend listening in their cars. There is a real appetite for local radio, especially since many stations were taken national. The level of interest from local businesses in Actual Radio since the start has been astonishing.”