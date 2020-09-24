Advanced search

Radio station shows can now be heard across Essex

PUBLISHED: 17:22 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 24 September 2020

Pete Chapman, founder of Actual Radio in Colchester. Picture: Actual Radio

Pete Chapman, founder of Actual Radio in Colchester. Picture: Actual Radio

Actual Radio

Colchester’s local radio station, Actual Radio, can now be heard across Essex after securing its DAB licence from Ofcom.

You may also want to watch:

The station had been broadcasting online-only since its launch 2017.

Founder Pete Chapman, who is the station’s breakfast show host, said: “It has been a hard slog to get us in this position, but we are really excited by our launch on DAB.”

He added: “For me, radio is the ultimate medium with the amount of time people spend listening in their cars. There is a real appetite for local radio, especially since many stations were taken national. The level of interest from local businesses in Actual Radio since the start has been astonishing.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Art history classes being run online by Saffron Walden resident

David Aronsohn of Saffron Walden. Picture: submitted

Radio station shows can now be heard across Essex

Pete Chapman, founder of Actual Radio in Colchester. Picture: Actual Radio

Dunmow drive-in concert was a success and raised money for St Mary’s Church

Afterglow Acoustic Duo Rhiannon Howys and Reece Smith performed at the Great Dunmow drive-in concert. Picture: Andy King

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald’s Love Valley Tour due in Cambridge in April 2021

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald's Love Valley Tour is coming to Cambridge in 2021. Picture: Brock Davis Mitchell

Police takes ‘Fuel Action’ as petrol station owner speaks about incidents

Saracens filling station in Thaxted is one of the businesses who suffered from fuel theft. Photo: Andra Maciuca.