Advanced search

A feast of fun and plenty of games in store at Great Dunmow Town Carnival

PUBLISHED: 08:44 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:44 06 September 2019

There was plenty to marvel at during last year's Great Dunmow Carnival. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

There was plenty to marvel at during last year's Great Dunmow Carnival. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Photo 2018

This year's Great Dunmow Carnival takes place on September 21 and organisers have promised a fantastic day for all the family.

Spectators enjoying last year's strong man competition at the Great Dunmow Carnival. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSpectators enjoying last year's strong man competition at the Great Dunmow Carnival. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Vistors to this year's event can enjoy a traditional procession, show-ground events, a variety of stalls, delicious food and drink, an evening concert and fireworks, with the event running from noon to 10pm.

The carnival, which was launched in 1951, gets bigger and better every year and takes place once again on the Great Dunmow Recreation Ground.

The theme of this year's carnival is magic and mystic creatures, and the day will be sure to enchant young and old alike.

The venue will open at midday, kicking off with a carnival procession leaving the recreation ground at 1pm from the Angel and Harp entrance. The procession will make its way through the town centre before returning to the recreation ground. Plenty of local groups and clubs will perform during the day, including a steel band, a majorettes troupe, dancers and a karate club, who will demonstrate their fighting skills by breaking building blocks with their bare hands and feet. Spectators can also enjoy a strongman competition and learn how to juggle with circus act Rhythm and Balls. Whilst enjoying the entertainment, vistors can refuel with something to eat from the barbecue or something cold from the bar.

Like last year, there will be a karate display at the Great Dunmow Carnival. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOLike last year, there will be a karate display at the Great Dunmow Carnival. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

You may also want to watch:

At 3pm, the town crier will introduce the mayor of Great Dunmow, Emma Marcus, and the carnival queens, who led the procession.

Once the daytime performers finish, the evening concert will begin with a set from DJ Paul Hutchinson. Guests are invited to enjoy a drink or two and party the evening away to the fabulous entertainment, live on the recreation ground.

Acts scheduled to perform on the night are the JJars, a George Ezra tribute act and the Filthy Lounge Band. A dazzling display of fireworks display will also light up the sky during the evening.

A majorettes troupe performing at last year's carnival. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOA majorettes troupe performing at last year's carnival. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Entry to the carnival is free and each year the carnival committee carries out a collection on the day to raise money for local causes and charities.

This year the committee has chosen to support Uttlesford Community Travel, Dementia Adventure and Action for Family Carers.

To find out more about the carnival celebrations, log on to https://www.dunmowcarnival.com or search Great Dunmow Carnival on Facebook.

Most Read

Police linking knifepoint Stansted Mountfitchet burglary with Great Notley incident

Police are searching for the men who committed the burglary in Duxford this afternoon (September 3.

Dunmow man pleads not guilty to grooming ‘teenage boy’

Warren James Bolden appeared at Chelmsford Magistrate's Court on Wednesday August 28.

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Rival plans for a new bin lorry depot in Uttlesford are set to go before committee

Great Dunmow Town Council have backed plans for a new bin lorry depot on land east of the B1256, approximately a kilometre from Dunmow's town centre. Picture: DP ARCHITECTURE LTD

Excavation work in village seeks to recover missing airman

Brian Seymour, scientific recovery expert, looks through the team's findings. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Police linking knifepoint Stansted Mountfitchet burglary with Great Notley incident

Police are searching for the men who committed the burglary in Duxford this afternoon (September 3.

Dunmow man pleads not guilty to grooming ‘teenage boy’

Warren James Bolden appeared at Chelmsford Magistrate's Court on Wednesday August 28.

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Rival plans for a new bin lorry depot in Uttlesford are set to go before committee

Great Dunmow Town Council have backed plans for a new bin lorry depot on land east of the B1256, approximately a kilometre from Dunmow's town centre. Picture: DP ARCHITECTURE LTD

Excavation work in village seeks to recover missing airman

Brian Seymour, scientific recovery expert, looks through the team's findings. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Mixed fortunes for Roding rivals at end

The 2019 cricket season is drawing to a close (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A feast of fun and plenty of games in store at Great Dunmow Town Carnival

There was plenty to marvel at during last year's Great Dunmow Carnival. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Athletics: Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners enjoy Essex Way

Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners James Hawkes, Martin Atkinson, Kevin Marshall, Pru Hayhow and Martin Jackson about to run from Cressing to Great Tey during the Essex Way Relay

Residents invited to mental health and wellbeing sessions in Stansted Mountfitchet

The sessions will be held at the Bear and Eden coffee shop in Stansted Mountfitchet. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man admits causing death of Dunmow grandfather in collision

Tributes have been paid to Steve Lord who died following a crash on the M11. Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24