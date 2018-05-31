Christmas jazz nights at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 14:30 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 20 November 2019

Xmas Jazz at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

This year, Larry Berkovitz and Zak Barrett are joined by the usual suspects including renowned multi-instrumentalist Adam Mader and Andy Frost on drums and beat box.

The Christmas Jazz Nights, which usually sell-out at Chelmsford Civic Theatre are from Thursday, December 19 to Saturday, December 21 in the theatre's Cramphorn Studio.

Larry's playing style can best be described as "unorthodox".

Equipped with a very early farfisa organ, he says he survived the underground rock years of the late sixties/early seventies as one half of a group called Two supporting Uriah Heep, Colosseum, Slade and Osibisa, a British Afrobeat band, founded in London in 1969 by four expatriate African and three Caribbean musicians.

Shows at 8pm with a Saturday matinee at 3pm. Tickets are £20 for the evening and £15 for the matinee. There is a group discount of one ticket in 10 free, and special discounts for students and registered unemployed, £7 from 01245 606505 or boxoffice@chelmsford.gov.uk

