Advanced search

Wethersfield Festival has bands playing from noon to 10pm.

PUBLISHED: 15:51 05 June 2019

Last year's Wethersfield Festival

Last year's Wethersfield Festival

Archant

The sixth annual Wethersfield Festival is on Saturday, June 29

The sixth annual Wethersfield Festival on Saturday, June 29, has bands playing from noon to 10pm.

Headliners, The Stents, real crowdpleasers, play rock, pop and indie.

Opening the show are the band Flashback.

Bringing an 80s feel will be Electronique, playing at the festival for the first time.

Wethersfield's own home-grown band, Another Loud Sunday, present music from the 60s to right now.

You may also want to watch:

Duck for Cover are rock and pop, Beer Valley Drifters play rock, soul and Americana.

and Poontang ring the sounds of Roadhouse Americana and southern rock.

The soloist singer-songwriter, and guitarist Ella Hayes, a favourite at last year's festival, will play country and modern songs.

This is a free entry event with any profits (from raffle prizes and so forth) going to charity, this year it's Mind.

Last year, over £2,500 was raised for Prostate cancer UK.

With food, a licensed bar, children's fun and side stalls, the event is on Wethersfield playing field, CM7 4BY.

Parking on the field. The day is sponsored by Turners plumbing and heating solutions.

Most Read

Fresh calls made for support as funding decision over A120 looms

The proposed route of the new dualled A120 between Braintree and Kelvedon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ambulance service confirms man has died in Dunmow High Street this afternoon

Ambulances responded to reports that a man had stopped breathing in Dunmow High Street.

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport for state visit

Donald and Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Familiar faces feature in village’s popular scarecrow trail

Lottie Ashton (age 5) is shocked by the weight of the tin hat 11. Major Pilot Spitfire

Volunteer marks 40 years at Hatfield Forest

Bob Reed has been a volunteer at Hatfield Forest for fourty years. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Fresh calls made for support as funding decision over A120 looms

The proposed route of the new dualled A120 between Braintree and Kelvedon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ambulance service confirms man has died in Dunmow High Street this afternoon

Ambulances responded to reports that a man had stopped breathing in Dunmow High Street.

Donald Trump arrives at Stansted Airport for state visit

Donald and Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Familiar faces feature in village’s popular scarecrow trail

Lottie Ashton (age 5) is shocked by the weight of the tin hat 11. Major Pilot Spitfire

Volunteer marks 40 years at Hatfield Forest

Bob Reed has been a volunteer at Hatfield Forest for fourty years. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Wethersfield Festival has bands playing from noon to 10pm.

Last year's Wethersfield Festival

An Evening of Eric and Ern at Cambridge Arts Theatre

An Evening of Eric and Ern is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Emanuel Ax to play his debut concert at Saffron Hall

Emanuel Ax

Jools Holland and James Morrison to appear at Hatfield Heath

Jools Holland

Would You Adam and Eve It at Haverhill Arts Centre on June 22

Would You Adam and Eve It is at Haverhill Arts Centre
Drive 24