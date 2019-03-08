Wethersfield Festival has bands playing from noon to 10pm.

Last year's Wethersfield Festival Archant

The sixth annual Wethersfield Festival is on Saturday, June 29

The sixth annual Wethersfield Festival on Saturday, June 29, has bands playing from noon to 10pm.

Headliners, The Stents, real crowdpleasers, play rock, pop and indie.

Opening the show are the band Flashback.

Bringing an 80s feel will be Electronique, playing at the festival for the first time.

Wethersfield's own home-grown band, Another Loud Sunday, present music from the 60s to right now.

Duck for Cover are rock and pop, Beer Valley Drifters play rock, soul and Americana.

and Poontang ring the sounds of Roadhouse Americana and southern rock.

The soloist singer-songwriter, and guitarist Ella Hayes, a favourite at last year's festival, will play country and modern songs.

This is a free entry event with any profits (from raffle prizes and so forth) going to charity, this year it's Mind.

Last year, over £2,500 was raised for Prostate cancer UK.

With food, a licensed bar, children's fun and side stalls, the event is on Wethersfield playing field, CM7 4BY.

Parking on the field. The day is sponsored by Turners plumbing and heating solutions.