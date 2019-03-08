Uncle Funk and the Boogie Wonderland to play in Braintree, Great Dunmow and Great Chesterford

Party supremos, Uncle Funk and The Boogie Wonderband are set to play in Braintree, Great Dunmow and Great Chesterford.

The band's Halloween Spooktacular is at Bocking Arts Theatre in Braintree on Friday, November 1.

Next up are festive shows at Foakes Hall in Great Dunmow on Saturday, November 30 and Chesterfords Community Centre on Friday, December 20.

Uncle Funk have audiences dancing all night long to the legendary sounds of the likes of Chic, Sister Sledge, Earth Wind and Fire, Bee Gees, KC and The Sunshine Band, The Jacksons, Rose Royce, Gloria Gaynor, Kool and The Gang and Chaka Khan.

They have played at Glastonbury and with superstars including Amy Winehouse, Take That, The Jacksons and Kylie Minogue.

The flamboyant shows are renowned for their impeccable musicianship, slick choreography and more-70s-than-the-70s, gloriously over the top outfits. The audience is invited to follow suit.

Tickets for November 1, £15, from www.festooneventsltd.co.uk. For Great Dunmow, £22.50 and Great Chesterford, £25 from www.wegottickets.com