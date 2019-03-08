Shindig will recreate the music of the fities and sixties at Bishop's Stortford Football Club

The internationally successful band is described as capturing the raw and exciting sounds of British groups in the sixties. Their musical influences come from Cliff Richard and The Shadows, Johnny Kidd and The Pirates, Billy Fury and instrumentals from The Shadows and the Ventures.

The band Shindig, a four-piece who specialise in in the rock and roll sounds of the fifties and sixties, will play at Bishop`s Stortford Football club on Friday, November 8.

Shindig toured Holland and Finland this year. They also released their debut CD, called Introducing Shindig, showcasing pre-Beatles Rock n'Roll which has received acclaim in reviews. The band was formed in 2012 by Jeff Tuck and feature members of his previous band The Flames and The Stingrays.

7pm for 7.30pm start. Tickets, £18 to include food from Brian Hockley on 01279 871181 or the Mitre Suite at the football club in Dunmow Road, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 5RG.