Advanced search

Shindig will recreate the music of the fities and sixties at Bishop's Stortford Football Club

PUBLISHED: 09:39 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 29 October 2019

Shindig

Shindig

Archant

The internationally successful band is described as capturing the raw and exciting sounds of British groups in the sixties.

Their musical influences come from Cliff Richard and The Shadows, Johnny Kidd and The Pirates, Billy Fury and instrumentals from The Shadows and the Ventures.

The band Shindig, a four-piece who specialise in in the rock and roll sounds of the fifties and sixties, will play at Bishop`s Stortford Football club on Friday, November 8.

You may also want to watch:

The internationally successful band is described as capturing the raw and exciting sounds of British groups in the sixties.

Their musical influences come from Cliff Richard and The Shadows, Johnny Kidd and The Pirates, Billy Fury and instrumentals from The Shadows and the Ventures.

Shindig toured Holland and Finland this year. They also released their debut CD, called Introducing Shindig, showcasing pre-Beatles Rock n'Roll which has received acclaim in reviews. The band was formed in 2012 by Jeff Tuck and feature members of his previous band The Flames and The Stingrays.

7pm for 7.30pm start. Tickets, £18 to include food from Brian Hockley on 01279 871181 or the Mitre Suite at the football club in Dunmow Road, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 5RG.

Most Read

Walkers “elated” after completing marathon challenge on the Flitch Way

A group of 15 walked 26 miles along the Flitch Way on Sunday (October 27). Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Part of historic manor house goes up for sale

The Lake House

Cycling challenge sees Dunmow riders raise more than £20,000 for veterans’ charity

Cyclists ready to pedal a combined distance of 1000 miles at the Redbridge Cycling Centre for Blesma. Picture: BRIAN CHENIER

Chimney fire at thatched cottage in Great Hallingbury

Firefighters were called to a chimney fire at a thatched cottage in Great Hallingbury on Saturday (October 26). Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits dangerous driving charge over M11 collision

The sentencing hearing will take place at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Most Read

Walkers “elated” after completing marathon challenge on the Flitch Way

A group of 15 walked 26 miles along the Flitch Way on Sunday (October 27). Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Part of historic manor house goes up for sale

The Lake House

Cycling challenge sees Dunmow riders raise more than £20,000 for veterans’ charity

Cyclists ready to pedal a combined distance of 1000 miles at the Redbridge Cycling Centre for Blesma. Picture: BRIAN CHENIER

Chimney fire at thatched cottage in Great Hallingbury

Firefighters were called to a chimney fire at a thatched cottage in Great Hallingbury on Saturday (October 26). Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits dangerous driving charge over M11 collision

The sentencing hearing will take place at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Cambridge Music Festival presents an eclectic mix from Gypsy jazz and swing to Tallis and electronic sounds

Fagiolini will play music connected with Leonardo da Vinci

Benjamin Zephaniah on Nelson Mandela, Bob Marley and race riots in London

Benjamin Zephaniah will be at Saffron Hall on November 9

The Lovely Bones will be on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Charlotte Beaumont in The Lovely Bones. Picture: PAMELA RAITH PHOTOGRAPHY

Uncle Funk and the Boogie Wonderland to play in Braintree, Great Dunmow and Great Chesterford

Boogie Wonderland

The Cann Twins to play a programme of classical duets at The Mumford Theatre, Cambridge

The Cann Twins
Drive 24