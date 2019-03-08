Thaxted Festival, over four weekends, opens on Friday, June 21

The Brandenburg Sinfonia are opening the Thaxted Festival Archant

Brandenburg Sinfonia to open Thaxted Festival with Mozart, George Gerswhin and Tchaikovsky.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Brandenburg Sinfonia are opening the Thaxted Festival The Brandenburg Sinfonia are opening the Thaxted Festival

The first weekend of the Thaxted Festival from June 21-23 will have the Brandenburg Sinfonia on Friday, June 21, playing Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante for violin and viola, George Gershwin (Lullaby 1924) Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite 1926 and Tchaikovsky's Serenade Op 48 1881. Show at 8pm.

On the Saturday, The Emma Johnson Trio, in a concert called Clarinet Goes to Town - the birth of Jazz, pays tribute to Sidney Bechet, Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw. Show at 7pm.

You may also want to watch:

Expect a riot of styles: ragtime, cakewalks, tango, habaneras, and spirituals. After this concert there will be Morris and Country Dancing outside as part of the Church's Patronal Festival.

On the Sunday, The choir of Christ's College Cambridge singing English romantic and 20th century works by Elgar, Stanford, Parry and Finzi. Show 7.30pm.

The festival, at the historic Thaxted Church, runs over four weekends, continuing on: June 28-30, July 5-7, July 12-14.

Homemade cake is served with wine and soft drinks during the interval. Full programme and tickets, from www.thaxtedfestival.co.uk or 01371 831421.