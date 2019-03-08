Week three of Thaxted Festival has Handel, jazz and blues

Ronnie Scotts Blues Explosion will play at Thaxted Festival Archant

Handel, jazz, blues and organ music is on the programme for week three of Thaxted Festival at the village's parish church.

Friday, July 5 at 8pm has the London Handel Orchestra playing the Arrival of the Queen of Sheba and Handel's Water Music, as well as Bach's Brandenburgh Concerto.

Saturday, July 5, at noon sees Riccardo Bonci, a former organist at St Maria Assunta Cathedral in Tuscany, playing European church and secular pieces.

Saturday night at 7.30pm has the Jonathan Vinten Quartet playing jazz swing. Pianist Vinten was a regular at Ronnie Scott's with George Melly. Quartet includes Julian Marc Stringle on sax, Steve Thompson double bass and Bobby Worth, drums.

The final show of the weekend, on Sunday, July 7 at 7.30pm is Ronnie Scott's Blues Explosion, celebrating Eric clapton, BB King, Buddy Guy and Muddy Waters.

Tickets, www.thaxtedfestival.co.uk or 01371 831421. Thaxted Church of St John the Baptist, Watling Street, CM6 2PE.