Rhythm of the Dance will be at Chelmsford Civic Theatre on Monday, July 8

PUBLISHED: 17:01 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 03 July 2019

Rhythm of the Dance

Rhythm of the Dance

Archant

The traditional Irish dance show, Rhythm of the Dance, will be at Chelmsford Civic Theatre on Monday, July 8.

This dance and music extravaganza, which has been touring for 20 years, is a two-hour journey through hundreds of years of Irish dance and music.

The cast are 22 award-winning World and Irish dance champions and the show has 25 costume changes.

Expect to experience fast moving fiddles and flutes, and to see inspiring dances along with singers, all complimented by a top live Irish traditional band of multi-instrumentalist musicians and a sound and light show.

The show was orignally set up for a three-week tour of the United States. It has won acclaim in 50 countries, seen by seven million people. It sold out the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and was at the closing ceremony of the first European Summer Games in Azerbaijan.

Show 7.30pm. Tickets, £24.50 from 01245 606505 or boxoffice@chelmsford.gov.uk.

