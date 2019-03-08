Jools Holland and James Morrison to appear at Hatfield Heath

Jools Holland Archant

Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra will play at Down Hall Hotel and Spa in Hatfield Heath on Saturday June 15.

James Morrison James Morrison

Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra will play at Down Hall Hotel and Spa in Hatfield Heath on Saturday June 15.

There are various packages including staying at the hotel and picnics in the ground.

You may also want to watch:

This is part of a musical weekend at the spa with songwriter James Morrison on Sunday, June 16.

Holland, 61, star of the BBC television show Later With Jools Holland, was once part of the band Squeeze and has played with many of the world's most successful musicians of the past 30 years during his career. He says: "Do I get the same buzz from performing? No, I get a bigger one these days."

Morrison's debut single in 2006, You Give Me Something became a hit in Europe, Australia, Japan and Iran, peaking in the top five in the UK and claiming the number 1 spot in New Zealand.

Down Hall Matching Rd, Hatfield Heath, Bishop's Stortford CM22 7AS. Book on www.liveatdownhall.co.uk/tickets.