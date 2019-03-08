Joe Brown to play at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Joe Brown Archant

Joe Brown has won over a new generation of fans performing on Later With Jools Holland, at the Concert For George Harrison and Glastonbury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rock 'n' roll legend Joe Brown, MBE, will be at Chelmsford Civic Theatre on November 16.

His Very Best Of album achieved gold record status and was on the UK charts for eight weeks staying four weeks in the Top 20.

His 50th anniversary concert was a sell-out show at the Royal Albert Hall.

You may also want to watch:

Joe has won over a new generation of fans performing on BBC 2's Later With Jools Holland and at the Concert For George Harrison as well as playing Glastonbury.

Joe, who splits his time between the UK and Nashville, combines rockabilly, gospel, country, bluegrass, and rock 'n' roll.

In 1956, the young Brown formed a skiffle group, The Spacemen.

He worked for British Railways in Plaistow as a steam locomotive fireman. He left the job because he said: "The smell of the diesels drove me out when they took over from steam."

Show 7.45pm. Tickets, £31, registered unemployed and full-time students £7, from 01245 606505 or boxoffice@chelmsford.gov.uk