Dance the night away to Abba at a dinner dance fund-raiser for Grove Cottage in Bishop’s Stortford

An ABBA Tribute Night with the band ABBA Re-Bjorn will raise funds for Grove Cottage, the home of Bishop's Stortford Mencap.

The event, on Friday, March 6, is at the Charis Centre in Bishop's Stortford.

The audience is invited to dance the night away. Expect hits including Waterloo, SOS and Dancing Queen.

Alison Cameron, fundraising assistant at Grove Cottage said: "After our very successful Elvis Tribute Night last year, we wanted to organise another tribute event and we are thrilled that ABBA Re-Bjorn have managed to fit us in to their extremely busy schedule of performing at venues across the UK."

Tickets are £20, to include a hot buffet meal, from www.mencapgrovecottage.org or 01279 651908. There will also be a cash bar on the night and a raffle.

Doors will open at 7.30pm for an 8pm sit down. The Charys Centre is at the Community Centre, Bishop's Stortford 31B Water Lane, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 2JZ.