Glenn Miller Orchestra tribute at Chelmsford Civic Theatre on D Day anniversary

PUBLISHED: 13:30 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 21 May 2019

Glenn Miller

A tribute to the wartime Glenn Miller Orchestra will be paid at Chelmsford Civic Theatre on the 75th anniversary of D Day, Thursday, June 6.

The current UK orchestra was formed by Ray McVay in 1988 under licence from the Glenn Miller Estate. It has exactly the same line-up of instruments as Glenn's original band, five saxes, four trumpets, four trombones and three rhythm plus male and female vocalists.

The show features the classics, In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade, American Patrol, Little Brown Jug, Tuxedo Junction and the song that became pop history's first gold disc, Chattanooga Choo Choo.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Glenn Miller's arrival in UK with his Army Air Force band to support the troops in the Allied Invasion of Northwest Europe. He played around 800 concerts before his plane bound for Paris disappeared over the English Channel after taking off from RAF Twinwood, near Bedford.

7.30pm. Tickets, £24/£22.50, special concessions, £7 from www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres or 01245 606505.

