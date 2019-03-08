Advanced search

Tribute to Flanders and Swann at the Rhodes Arts Complex on June 28

PUBLISHED: 16:51 12 June 2019

Tim FitzHigham and Duncan Walsh Atkins as Flanders and Swann

Tim FitzHigham and Duncan Walsh Atkins as Flanders and Swann

(C)2011 steve ullathorne, all rights reserved

A tribute to singing duo Flanders and Swann will be at The Rhodes Arts Complex in Bishop's Stortford on Friday, June 28.

A tribute to singing duo Flanders and Swann will be at The Rhodes Arts Complex in Bishop's Stortford on Friday, June 28.

The homage by Tim FitzHigham and Duncan Walsh Atkins has been playing to packed houses for over a decade.

FitzHigham is a multi award-winning comedian. Walsh Atkins is the musical director for the Olivier Award Winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical which won Best Entertainment and Family Show 2016.

Lyricist, actor and singer Michael Flanders (1922-1975) and composer and pianist Donald Swann (1923-1994) collaborated in writing and performing. They first worked together in a school revue in 1939 and eventually wrote more than 100 comic songs together.

Between 1956 and 1967, Flanders and Swann performed their songs, interspersed with comic monologues, in their long-running two-man revues called At the Drop of a Hat and At the Drop of Another Hat, which they toured in Britain and abroad.

7.30pm. Tickets £17.50 from 01279 710200 or www.rhodesartscomplex.co.uk.

