Advanced search

Church car park being used for a drive-in live music concert

PUBLISHED: 10:49 11 September 2020

Archive photo: Andy King, conductor, with Great Dunmow Town Band

Archive photo: Andy King, conductor, with Great Dunmow Town Band

Emma Marcus

St Mary’s Church, Great Dunmow is hosting a drive-in concert on Saturday, September 19 at 2pm.

With drive-in events being a safe way to put on activities, St Mary’s Church had the idea of making use of their large car park to host a concert.

It will involve local music groups and promote new businesses in the town.

You may also want to watch:

Organised by Andy King of The Great Dunmow Town Band, it is a free concert but donations are encouraged with a suggested donation of £10 per car.

All money made from the concert will help towards the running costs of the church.

Entry is by pre booked cars only with entry from 1pm to the church car park at The Charters. Please email driveinconcertdunmow@gmail.com

The concert will be run in accordance with the current coronavirus guidelines.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Essex’s Director of Public Health’s coronavirus warning

Councillor John Spence of Essex County Council

Barnston parents forced to drive their children to school in Dunmow - while family members take school bus

Councillor Patrick Lavelle of Great Dunmow South and Barnston

Top 10 most popular baby names in Uttlesford and Braintree

Photo: PA.

Great Dunmow Town Council meeting hears about the swimming pool

Dunmow's pool is currently shut. Picture: Pixabay.

Walden student raises £7,000 walking from Rickling Green to Scotland

Peter Page reached Scotland after a 14-day walk from Rickling Green. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Essex’s Director of Public Health’s coronavirus warning

Councillor John Spence of Essex County Council

Barnston parents forced to drive their children to school in Dunmow - while family members take school bus

Councillor Patrick Lavelle of Great Dunmow South and Barnston

Top 10 most popular baby names in Uttlesford and Braintree

Photo: PA.

Great Dunmow Town Council meeting hears about the swimming pool

Dunmow's pool is currently shut. Picture: Pixabay.

Walden student raises £7,000 walking from Rickling Green to Scotland

Peter Page reached Scotland after a 14-day walk from Rickling Green. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Hospitals and health facilities upgrade facilities ahead of possible coronavirus second wave

Funding and new facilities for Essex to combat potential second coronavirus wave. Picture: PA WIRE

Church car park being used for a drive-in live music concert

Archive photo: Andy King, conductor, with Great Dunmow Town Band

Braintree Museum reopens, with exhibition about The Courtaulds

Braintree Museum

Tickets available for James Blunt and guests concert next summer

Photo: Supplied by Deacon Communications.

Dunmow boy with learning disabilities to attempt new world record

William Rose with his K'nex tank. Photo: Supplied by Carole Rose.