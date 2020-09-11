Church car park being used for a drive-in live music concert

St Mary’s Church, Great Dunmow is hosting a drive-in concert on Saturday, September 19 at 2pm.

With drive-in events being a safe way to put on activities, St Mary’s Church had the idea of making use of their large car park to host a concert.

It will involve local music groups and promote new businesses in the town.

Organised by Andy King of The Great Dunmow Town Band, it is a free concert but donations are encouraged with a suggested donation of £10 per car.

All money made from the concert will help towards the running costs of the church.

Entry is by pre booked cars only with entry from 1pm to the church car park at The Charters. Please email driveinconcertdunmow@gmail.com

The concert will be run in accordance with the current coronavirus guidelines.