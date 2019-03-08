Musical picnic at Bishop's Stortford College on Sunday, July 14

Cantate Archant

Songs on the Green is offered by the young voices of the Cantate Youth Choir in the grounds of Bishop's Stortford College on Sunday, July 14.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A musical picnic called Songs on the Green is offered by the young voices of the Cantate Youth Choir in the grounds of Bishop's Stortford College on Sunday, July 14.

The event will offer a range of music by three choirs: the training, senior and graduate choirs in the group.

The programme will include the songs Get Happy, Blue Skies, Chattanooga Choo Choo, numbers from the musical, West Side Story, and spirituals.

You may also want to watch:

The concert will be conducted by director Nicholas Shaw with Charlie Pennon on the piano and Graham Instrall on percussion.

The audience is invited to take blankets and food and drink for picnic during the interval.

The event starts at 6pm with a long interval for the audience to enjoy their picincs.

Bishop's Stortford College (Upper Green), 10 Maze Green Road, CM23 2PQ.

The choir will also be organising a raffle.

Tickets, £12, concessions £10, students and under 18s, £5 from www.cantate.co.uk.