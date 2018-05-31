Carols of Comfort and Joy at All Saints' Church, Hockerill

Amici Cantate Archant

The concert is raising money for Eden High School in Uganda which is partnered with Herts and Essex High School.

A Christmas concert called Wassail, Carols of Comfort and Joy, will be at All Saints' Church, Hockerill, Bishop's Stortford on Saturday, December 7.

The family-riendly programme will includefestive favourites, singalong carols and fun Christmas songs.

The singers include the choir Amici Cantate, the Hertfordshire and Essex School Choir, Manorfields Primary School Choir, accompanied by a jazz band with accordion, recorder, bass and piano.

There will be mince pies and other refreshments during the interval and a raffle. Amici Cantate, formed in 2005, is a Bishop's Stortford-based choir originally made up of parents and friends of students in the Cantate youth choir. It has grown to some 70 voices.

Concert 7pm. Tickets are £15 for adults, and £6 for under 16s from www.ticketsource.co.uk/amicicantate or 01279 506773

or email tickets@amicicantate.org.uk. Stansted Rd, Bishop's Stortford CM23 2DY.