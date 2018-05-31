At last! A live show - the Comedy Store at Chelmsford City Racecourse

A Comedy Store car park party at Chelmsford City Racecourse on Friday, July 31 will be one of a series of live stand-up shows round the country.

There will be shows at 6pm and 8.30pm and the comics will be Maureen Younger, Mark Simmons, Tom Lucy and Ian Stone, hosted by Markus Birdman. A

The idea is a lorry-load of laughs putting smiles on faces in every car.

Birdman is one of stand-up’s most well-travelled comedians known as controversial and topical. Younger is known for her quick wit and sharp audience interaction, one of the few who performs regularly at mainstream, urban, gay and Asian comedy nights.

Award-nominated Mark Simmons, is hailed as a master of one-liners. Tom Lucy has had two sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival. Ian Stone likes to banter with the audience.

Tickets, £35 per car from carparkparty.com. The other events are in Henley, Northampton, Newbury, Chelmsford and Exeter.