PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 December 2020
Places available at hospice memorial services
Hastingwood-based St Clare Hospice still has places available at its annual Light up a Life outdoor festive memorial services.
The free to attend services from December 15-17 at 6.30pm are open to everyone and give families the opportunity to celebrate the lives of lost loves ones.
This year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the separate, ticketed events will be held outside in the hospice grounds.
This will mean social distancing and the rule of six, as well as recorded music and a maximum of 100 attendees at each service.
The events are on a first-come first-served basis and tickets must be pre-booked on the hospice’s website up to December 11.
St Clare Hospice has also recorded a virtual service which is available on its website and across its social media channels.
For more details visit stclarehospice.org.uk/light-up-a-life, phone 01279 773750 or email light@stclarehospice.org.uk
