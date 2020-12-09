Advanced search

Places available at Light Up a Life services

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 December 2020

This year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the services are being held in the grounds of the hospice. Picture: St Clare Hospice

This year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the services are being held in the grounds of the hospice. Picture: St Clare Hospice

Hastingwood-based St Clare Hospice still has places available at its annual Light up a Life outdoor festive memorial services.

The free to attend services from December 15-17 at 6.30pm are open to everyone and give families the opportunity to celebrate the lives of lost loves ones.

This year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the separate, ticketed events will be held outside in the hospice grounds.

This will mean social distancing and the rule of six, as well as recorded music and a maximum of 100 attendees at each service.

The events are on a first-come first-served basis and tickets must be pre-booked on the hospice’s website up to December 11.

St Clare Hospice has also recorded a virtual service which is available on its website and across its social media channels.

For more details visit stclarehospice.org.uk/light-up-a-life, phone 01279 773750 or email light@stclarehospice.org.uk

