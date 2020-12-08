Drive-in carol service for Essex farmers

Revd Canon Janet Nicholls will lead the Essex Farmers’ drive-in carol service at Chelmsford City Racecourse. Picture: DIOCESE OF CHELMSFORD Diocese of Chelmsford

The Essex Farmers’ drive-in carol service takes place on Sunday (Dec 13) at 2.30pm.

Led by Rev Canon Janet Nicholls, the event at Chelmsford City Racecourse will include Christmas messages from the High Sheriff of Essex Julie Fosh and from the Bishop of Colchester, the Rt Revd Roger Morris.

Bishop Roger will bless a crib made by local churches.

Nancy May and a small choir from New Hall School will lead the singing. There will also be festive decorated tractors.

The event has been organised by Essex Farming Community Network and the Diocese of Chelmsford, supported by Essex Young Farmers.

Canon Janet Nicholls said: “I’ve noticed that rural isolation and loneliness is becoming particularly acute as Christmas approaches.

“It is a delight to work with FCN and Essex Young Farmers to provide a Covid-safe event to lift the spirits.”

Tickets are free but must be booked in advance via EventBrite.

Guests stay within their own vehicles.