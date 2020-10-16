Advanced search

Essex Boredom Project shares experiences of coronavirus pandemic and boredom for young people

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 October 2020

Dr Tina Kendall of Anglia Ruskin University. Picture: ARU

Dr Tina Kendall of Anglia Ruskin University. Picture: ARU

ARU

A project that asked 15 to 24-year-olds in Essex to share their experiences of boredom during the Covid-19 pandemic has produced a digital and physical booklet.

Anglia Ruskin University worked in collaboration with Chelmsford Museum’s Chelmsford Creatives network, and the British Science Association.

You may also want to watch:

Workshops were held with Dr Tina Kendall, Principal Lecturer in Film and Media at ARU, who specialises in studying boredom across social media, TV and streaming services. Participants were able to reflect that key-workers may not have had the privilege of boredom.

Essex zine artist Lu Williams helped Chelmsford Creatives to create artwork that reflected their experiences.

Their works included poetry, photography, paintings, story stories, doodles and anything that could be put on to paper.

See the finished zine here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Essex Boredom Project shares experiences of coronavirus pandemic and boredom for young people

Dr Tina Kendall of Anglia Ruskin University. Picture: ARU

New Rotary satellite group planned for Takeley

The community litter pick in Takeley. Picture: The Rotary Club of Dunmow

Residents line streets in tribute to Bardfield butcher Danny

The late Danny Smith. Picture: family photo

Panto set to go ahead at Chelmsford

Sleeping Beauty family panto going ahead in 2020. Picture: Chelmsford City Theatres

Caldrees Manor near Great Chesterford to open for the first time under the National Garden Scheme

A leafy path at Caldrees Manor, Ickleton. Picture: Simon Baylis for The National Garden Scheme