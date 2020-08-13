Drive-in movies coming to Hylands House in Essex

A screening of Dirty Dancing at The Luna Drive In Cinema earlier this summer. The Luna Drive In Cinema is coming to Hylands House in Chelmsford, Essex. Picture: Melissa Moss Melissa Moss

Drive-in cinema is coming to the Essex countryside for a fortnight of COVID-secure outdoor movie screenings.

The Luna Drive In Cinema arrives at Hylands House on the outskirts of Chelmsford from Wednesday, August 26 for two weeks.

Ticket holders will be able to watch retro classics, must-see releases, movie musicals, recent blockbusters, and family favourites on Luna’s huge screen with Hylands House and its grounds as a backdrop.

Among the movies to be shown at the London Road, Writtle, site are Bohemian Rhapsody, Grease, Dirty Dancing, The Greatest Showman, Rocketman, Joker, Knives Out and Back to the Future.

Food and drink will be available to order from your phone to be delivered right to your vehicle to maintain social distancing.

Tickets are on sale now for the various screenings, and capacities are limited per show.

With two or three films scheduled a day at the former home of the V Festival, the two-week Luna residency opens on Wednesday, August 26 with Steven Spielberg’s dinosaur blockbuster Jurassic Park at 6pm.

This will be followed at 9.15pm by the Oscar-winning Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix in the origin story of the titular character.

Michael J. Fox will be motoring onto the big screen in Doc Brown’s modified DeLorean vehicle, complete with a flux capacitor, in Back to the Future the following afternoon at 3pm.

Film-goers can watch the Crawley family on the big screen that evening in the recent movie version of hit ITV series Downton Abbey. This August 27 screening starts at 7pm.

Kids will love the return of Elsa, Anna and Olaf in Disney musical fantasy animation sequel Frozen 2 on Friday, August 28 at 3pm, while Grease Sing-Along is perfect for a summer night later that day.

Elton John fans can then sing-along to Rocketman starring Taron Egerton as the legendary singer and pianist at 9.15pm.

The Luna line-up for Saturday, August 29 includes the recent Will Smith version of Aladdin, Hugh Jackman’s musical circus hit The Greatest Showman and drive-in classic Dirty Dancing.

The latter stars Jennifer Grey as Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman, who falls in love with dance instructor Johnny Castle, played by Patrick Swayze, at a holiday resort.

The Lion King, Queen musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody with Rami Malek playing Freddie Mercury, and Pretty Woman featuring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts can be seen on Sunday, August 30.

The August Bank Holiday Monday, August 31, movies are adventure comedy The Goonies and Quentin Tarantino’s violent black comedy crime drama Pulp Fiction starring John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis.

Daniel Craig stars as private detective Benoit Blanc in Knives Out, Rian Johnson’s magnificent take on a whodunnit, which can be seen on Tuesday, September 1 at 6pm.

The critically acclaimed Jojo Rabbit with Scarlett Johansson can be seen afterwards at 9.15pm.

There’s another chance to catch Marty McFly’s time-travelling adventures in Back to the Future on Wednesday, September 2 at 5.30pm.

Shallow singer Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper light up the screen in the hit remake of A Star is Born at 8.45pm that evening.

John Candy’s comedy sports movie Cool Runnings and Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts rom-com Notting Hill are the movies the following day.

There are further screenings of The Lion King, Dirty Dancing and Rocketman available to watch in the park on September 4.

Aladdin, The Greatest Showman - Sing Along and Grease can be seen on the high definition screen on Saturday, September 5.

It’s Toy Story 4, Baz Luhrman’s jukebox musical Moulin Rouge starring Ewan McGregor as a poet who falls in love with cabaret actress and courtesan Satine (Nicole Kidman), and Pretty Woman on Sunday, September 6.

The repeat screenings scheduled for Monday, September 7 are Back to the Future and Knives Out.

Emma Stone’s Oscar-winning turn in La La Land can be seen in Essex on Tuesday, September 8 at 6pm, with the aptly named Drive – also starring La La Land’s Ryan Gosling – being shown at the drive-in at 9.15pm.

Jurassic Park and Joker will bring the Luna Drive In Cinema season at the Hylands estate to a close on Wednesday, September 9.

To book tickets, visit https://www.lunadriveincinema.com/chelmsford-hylandshouse