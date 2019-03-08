Great Bardfield Artist Society Summer Exhibition

The Bardfield Artists are holding their summer exhibition at The Bell Inn Archant

Great Bardfield Artists Society holds its Summer Exhibition at The Bell Inn, Great Bardfield on Saturday, June 22. Artists will be showing and selling their work and offering craft workshops.

There will be local artists showing and selling their work and hands on craft workshops.

There will be metal art from Graham Thrussell, who is an artist and a blacksmith; wood sculputres from David Beanland and pottery from Nicky and Bob Rothero. Nicola Rothero studied illustration at Camberwell and has designed cards

and posters for the Medici Society as well as teaching Ceramics for many years.

Also, glass sculptures from Ginger Keogh, drawings from Alan Green and miniature models including dolls houses and furniture from Linda Abel. There will be photography by Peter Boorman and by Joanne Magro Boorman. The couple also hand-cast and paint

a range of shapes and letters in cement to create unusual and individual home

decorations and wall-art.

1pm-5pm. Free entry. The Bell Inn, Dunmow Rd, Great Bardfield, Braintree CM7 4SA