Watercolour workshops by Louise Man in Great Dunmow

Dunmow Art Group will run a series of six watercolour workshops by artist Louise Man, from Monday, September 9.

They will be at 1pm at the Talberd Room in Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow.

Louise is a self-taught artist based in Great Easton, who paints in oils and watercolour. At her Watercolour Workshops she shares the techniques and skills picked up over the years. Her subjects include birds and flowers, landscapes and still life.

Louise took part in the 2018 Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year Award, her heat was filmed at Broadstairs beach in Kent and she went on to show some of her work in an exhibition in a Broadstairs gallery.

Dunmow Art Group runs a programme of visits to art exhibitions outside the area and holds an annual exhibition. It is looking for people to help run the group. The lessons are two hours, weekly. Take your own materials.