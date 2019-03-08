Advanced search

Watercolour workshops by Louise Man in Great Dunmow

PUBLISHED: 16:16 28 August 2019

A watercolour by Louise Man

A watercolour by Louise Man

Archant

Dunmow Art Group will run a series of six watercolour workshops by artist Louise Man, from Monday, September 9.

Dunmow Art Group will run a series of six watercolour workshops by artist Louise Man, from Monday, September 9.

They will be at 1pm at the Talberd Room in Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow.

You may also want to watch:

Louise is a self-taught artist based in Great Easton, who paints in oils and watercolour. At her Watercolour Workshops she shares the techniques and skills picked up over the years. Her subjects include birds and flowers, landscapes and still life.

Louise took part in the 2018 Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year Award, her heat was filmed at Broadstairs beach in Kent and she went on to show some of her work in an exhibition in a Broadstairs gallery.

Dunmow Art Group runs a programme of visits to art exhibitions outside the area and holds an annual exhibition. It is looking for people to help run the group. The lessons are two hours, weekly. Take your own materials.

Most Read

CCTV released in connection with ATM theft in Dunmow

A CCTV still of a man police would like to speak to. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man, 42, charged with murder of woman in Great Saling

Wilfred Jacob was due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court. Picture: ABBIE WEAVING

Thousands flock to The Countess of Warwick’s show over the bank holiday weekend

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Man charged with murder of Great Saling woman appears at crown court

A property in Great Saling was cordoned off last week. Picture: ARCHANT

Man jailed after PCSOs sniff out cannabis factory in village

Adriatik Shima. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

CCTV released in connection with ATM theft in Dunmow

A CCTV still of a man police would like to speak to. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man, 42, charged with murder of woman in Great Saling

Wilfred Jacob was due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court. Picture: ABBIE WEAVING

Thousands flock to The Countess of Warwick’s show over the bank holiday weekend

The Countess of Warwick show in Little Easton on the bank holiday weekend hosted a variety of games, animals, displays and vehicles. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Man charged with murder of Great Saling woman appears at crown court

A property in Great Saling was cordoned off last week. Picture: ARCHANT

Man jailed after PCSOs sniff out cannabis factory in village

Adriatik Shima. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Man charged with murder of Great Saling woman appears at crown court

A property in Great Saling was cordoned off last week. Picture: ARCHANT

Duxford’s annual Soapbox Derby takes place on Sunday, September 1

Duxford Soap Box Race

Explore hidden curiosities at city’s open event

Christopher Marlowe failed to pay his buttery bills as a Cambridge student

The Lehman Trilogy is being shown at Saffron Screen on Sunday, September 1

The Lehman Trilogy is showing at Saffron Screen on September 1

The Undertones play Cambridge Junction on Saturday, August 31

The Undertones
Drive 24