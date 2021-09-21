News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Interest in women and girls cricket rises following anniversary event

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM September 21, 2021   
Two young women enjoying playing cricket, Dunmow Cricket Club, Essex

Fun at Dunmow Cricket Club - Credit: Stuart Felstead, Dunmow Cricket Club

An increased interest in women's cricket has led Dunmow Cricket Club to develop their Women and Girls programme.

At their first Women's and Girl's Soft Ball Festival, nine teams took part.

Players of all ages got involved, including members of High Roding Women’s team, watched by family members.

There was an afternoon of fun cricket, food and a fitness session led by Kylie Robinson of CM6 Fitness.

The event was part of the club's 125 year anniversary celebrations, delayed from 2020 because of the pandemic.

The club has launched Crickfit classes at the club on Monday evenings.

They also have coaching sessions for girls aged five to 15 at the club on St Edmunds Lane, Great Dunmow.

The next session is on Friday (September 24) from 5pm to 6.30pm.

They welcome all abilities to join them.

To learn more about coaching options, see the club’s website at https://www.dunmowcricketclub.co.uk or email dunmowcricket@gmail.com

Women playing cricket, Dunmow Cricket Club, Great Dunmow, Essex

Fun at Dunmow Cricket Club - Credit: Stuart Felstead, Dunmow Cricket Club

A scene from the Women and Girls Soft Ball Festival at Dunmow Cricket Club

A scene from the Women and Girls Soft Ball Festival at Dunmow Cricket Club - Credit: Stuart Felstead, Dunmow Cricket Club

Cricket at the Women and Girls Soft Ball Festival at Dunmow Cricket Club, Essex

A scene from the Women and Girls Soft Ball Festival at Dunmow Cricket Club - Credit: Stuart Felstead, Dunmow Cricket Club

A woman holding a hand over her mouth, Dunmow Cricket Club, St Edmunds Lane, Great Dunmow

A scene at Dunmow Cricket Club - Credit: Stuart Felstead, Dunmow Cricket Club

Two women playing cricket, Dunmow Cricket Club

A match at Dunmow Cricket Club - Credit: Stuart Felstead, Dunmow Cricket Club

Two men, two children with bicycles, Dunmow Cricket Club spectators

Spectators at Dunmow Cricket Club for the Women’s Soft Ball Cricket and Prosecco Festival - Credit: Stuart Felstead, Dunmow Cricket Club

Man with a small child at Dunmow Cricket Club, Great Dunmow, Essex

Spectators at Dumow Cricket Club's Women’s Soft Ball Cricket and Prosecco Festival - Credit: Stuart Felstead, Dunmow Cricket Club

Women exercising at Dunmow Cricket Club, Essex

Exercise and fun at Dunmow Cricket Club during the Women’s Soft Ball Cricket and Prosecco Festival - Credit: Stuart Felstead, Dunmow Cricket Club

A workout at Dunmow Cricket Club, part of the Women’s Soft Ball Cricket and Prosecco Festival

Having fun with fitness at Dunmow Cricket Club - Credit: Stuart Felstead, Dunmow Cricket Club

Prosecco Bottle Bar was among the refreshments at Dunmow Cricket Club

Prosecco Bottle Bar was among the refreshments at Dunmow Cricket Club during the Women’s Soft Ball Cricket and Prosecco Festival - Credit: Stuart Felstead, Dunmow Cricket Club

People with a promotional banner, Dunmow Cricket Club

Dunmow Cricket Club's banner which lists their sponsors that help them enjoy cricket - Credit: Stuart Felstead, Dunmow Cricket Club

Young woman with a bottle of prosecco, Great Dunmow Cricket Club, Dunmow

Dunmow Cricket Club Women’s Soft Ball Cricket and Prosecco Festival - Credit: Stuart Felstead, Dunmow Cricket Club

Woman with bottle of prosecco, man, smiling, Dunmow Cricket Club, Essex

Dunmow Cricket Club, Women’s Soft Ball Cricket and Prosecco Festival - Credit: Stuart Felstead, Dunmow Cricket Club

Two young women and a man, smiling, Dunmow Cricket Club, Essex

Dunmow Cricket Club, Women’s Soft Ball Cricket and Prosecco Festival - Credit: Stuart Felstead, Dunmow Cricket Club


