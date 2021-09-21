Things to do

Published: 7:00 AM September 21, 2021

An increased interest in women's cricket has led Dunmow Cricket Club to develop their Women and Girls programme.

At their first Women's and Girl's Soft Ball Festival, nine teams took part.

Players of all ages got involved, including members of High Roding Women’s team, watched by family members.

There was an afternoon of fun cricket, food and a fitness session led by Kylie Robinson of CM6 Fitness.

The event was part of the club's 125 year anniversary celebrations, delayed from 2020 because of the pandemic.

The club has launched Crickfit classes at the club on Monday evenings.

They also have coaching sessions for girls aged five to 15 at the club on St Edmunds Lane, Great Dunmow.

The next session is on Friday (September 24) from 5pm to 6.30pm.

They welcome all abilities to join them.

To learn more about coaching options, see the club’s website at https://www.dunmowcricketclub.co.uk or email dunmowcricket@gmail.com

