Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Harlow Playhouse this Easter to see the Wizard of Oz. - Credit: Justin Heron - J Heron Portal Works

There will be no place like Harlow Playhouse this Easter.

The leading Essex creative venue and KD Theatre Productions present family-friendly pantomime The Wizard of Oz from Friday, April 1 to Tuesday, April 5.

Brought to you by KD Theatre Productions, the co-producers of the Harlow Playhouse Christmas pantomime, the town is in for a spectacular treat this Easter.

You can see Scarecrow, Dorothy, Tin Man and Lion in The Wizard of Oz at Harlow Playhouse this Easter. - Credit: Justin Heron - J Heron Portal Works

Rory Davies, artistic and executive director at the Harlow Playhouse, is delighted that this fantastic story will be entertaining audiences this April as the venue celebrates its 50th birthday year.

He said: "After two years of postponements I am delighted that we will be teaming up with KD Theatre Productions to bring The Wizard of Oz back to Harlow audiences.

"Harlow’s very own Ben Parsley will be starring as the Scarecrow with Harlow Playhouse's resident Drag Queen Fanny Galore bringing us her Glinda the Good!

"The team and I look forward to welcoming audiences to Harlow Playhouse for this fantastic family treat!”

With tickets now on sale, join Dorothy (played by Lucy Bell) as she embarks on an exciting adventure, over the rainbow.

Along the way she makes new friends with the Scarecrow, played by Harlow favourite Ben Parsley, who longs for a brain, the Tin Man (Terry Burns), who really wants a heart, and the very cowardly Lion (Tom Booth), who is desperate to be brave and find some courage.

Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, which can be seen at Harlow Playhouse this Easter. - Credit: Justin Heron - J Heron Portal Works

Dorothy needs to find her way home, but it’s not going to be easy with the Wicked Witch of the West (Katherine Hickmott) watching her every move.

Will the fabulously beautiful and hilarious Glinda the Good or the Great and Powerful Wizard of Oz be able to help Dorothy and her newfound friends?

This family favourite tale is directed by Daniel Bell, writer and director of the Harlow Christmas pantomime, with further creatives to be announced.

Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz will be on stage at Harlow Playhouse this Easter. - Credit: Justin Heron - J Heron Portal Works

The Wizard of Oz is a new production, based on the original tale by Frank L Baum, and has been lovingly adapted to a family pantomime adventure.

Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, of KD Theatre Productions, said: "We can't wait to bring the land of Oz to Harlow Playhouse this Easter.

"This show has been two years in the making, so we are delighted to finally bring Easter pantomime back to the Harlow Playhouse stage and entertain families with this spectacular version of this classic story."

Tickets are available from the box office on 01279 431945 or online harlowplayhouse.co.uk



