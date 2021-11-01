Uncle Funk promises 'Christmas Inferno' show in Great Dunmow
Festival favourite Uncle Funk has promised to bring a "Christmas Inferno" to Great Dunmow.
The nine-piece band, fronted by Uncle Funk Simon Baker, will play Foakes Hall from 9pm on Saturday, December 4 for their Christmas show.
The band features Cliff Richard's guitarist Bobby Harrison and Bonnie Tyler’s bassist Mike Brooks.
Baker promised that his band will bring a fiery theme to Dunmow this Christmas.
He said: "We think we are the most exciting band you will ever see grace a stage.
"We’ve had a costume make-over too – it’s an eye-popping disco extravaganza!"
To celebrate the makeover, Uncle Funk said guests should watch the event in an Disco Inferno-themed fancy dress.
He said: "We’re looking for the hottest outfits – we’ll be giving prizes for the best!”
Uncle Funk's Disco Inferno played Standon Calling and the Cambridge Club Festival this summer.
Tickets for the Dunmow show are £20 online: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/510742