Uncle Funk's Disco Inferno comes to Foakes Hall, Dunmow on December 4 - Credit: Archant

Festival favourite Uncle Funk has promised to bring a "Christmas Inferno" to Great Dunmow.

The nine-piece band, fronted by Uncle Funk Simon Baker, will play Foakes Hall from 9pm on Saturday, December 4 for their Christmas show.

The band features Cliff Richard's guitarist Bobby Harrison and Bonnie Tyler’s bassist Mike Brooks.

Baker promised that his band will bring a fiery theme to Dunmow this Christmas.

He said: "We think we are the most exciting band you will ever see grace a stage.

"We’ve had a costume make-over too – it’s an eye-popping disco extravaganza!"

To celebrate the makeover, Uncle Funk said guests should watch the event in an Disco Inferno-themed fancy dress.

He said: "We’re looking for the hottest outfits – we’ll be giving prizes for the best!”

Uncle Funk's Disco Inferno played Standon Calling and the Cambridge Club Festival this summer.

Tickets for the Dunmow show are £20 online: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/510742