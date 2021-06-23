Gallery
In pictures: Stebbing tractor run 2021
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Vintage and classic tractors were out in convoy for the Stebbing tractor run on Sunday (June 20).
The 65 vehicles covered 34 miles via road and field.
Members of the public waved as the convoy went by.
The route started at Bran End Farm and went through Stebbing's High Street and Warehouse Road, before going on to Felsted's High Street and to Littley Green.
The convoy then stopped at Great Saling village hall for a short break before going on to High Street, Great Bardfield.
You may also want to watch:
The initiative has already raised nearly £2,000 this year.
There is still time to donate to the cause, which supports Essex and Herts Air Ambulance. Cash is being donated via the JustGiving.com website. Search on the fundraising site for Stebbing Tractor.
There are more pictures in the gallery on our website at www.dunmowbroadcast.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Draft plans for 49 new Thaxted homes unveiled
- 2 Two taken to hospital after Little Dunmow collision
- 3 In pictures: First ever Summer Solstice Sundown festival a hit
- 4 Uttlesford businesses 'disappointed' with Freedom Day delay
- 5 The 2021 Stebbing Tractor Run route
- 6 French fast food venture faces recruitment crisis
- 7 Saturday recital to mark 200th anniversary of Thaxted organ
- 8 Classical BRIT Award-winning Jess Gillam to play Saffron Hall
- 9 New outreach Post Office for community
- 10 Tense and narrow win for Aythorpe Roding but High Roding out of promotion places