Published: 7:00 AM June 23, 2021

Vintage and classic tractors were out in convoy for the Stebbing tractor run on Sunday (June 20).

The 65 vehicles covered 34 miles via road and field.

Members of the public waved as the convoy went by.

The route started at Bran End Farm and went through Stebbing's High Street and Warehouse Road, before going on to Felsted's High Street and to Littley Green.

The convoy then stopped at Great Saling village hall for a short break before going on to High Street, Great Bardfield.

The initiative has already raised nearly £2,000 this year.

There is still time to donate to the cause, which supports Essex and Herts Air Ambulance. Cash is being donated via the JustGiving.com website. Search on the fundraising site for Stebbing Tractor.

The 2021 Stebbing tractor run - Credit: Saffron Photo

