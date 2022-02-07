Rehmat Rayatt will be holding a photography workshop at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground, North End - Credit: Caitlin Mogridge

A free workshop for grandmothers and their grandchildren takes place on Monday (February 14) at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground, North End, on the B1008 Dunmow Road B1008 between Chelmsford and Great Dunmow.

Dunmow-based arts company High Stile Projects is working with filmmaker and photographer Rehmat Rayatt as part of their programme called What I Learnt From My Grandmother.

Rehmat's focus for the two hour workshop is how to take interesting portraits with a smartphone.

Some of the photos taken will be shown as part of the What I Learnt From My Grandmother exhibition at The Maltings in March.

The workshops are aimed at young people aged 11 plus and their grandmothers or older female relatives eg a great aunt or cousin.

Participants need to have their own phones. Book a place online at www.highstileprojects.co.uk/events

Alongside the photography workshop, Rehmat is creating a short film capturing stories from the sewing workshops that are taking place in and around Dunmow as part of the What I Learnt From My Grandmother programme.

Now based in London, Rehmat grew up in South Woodham Ferrers and Braintree. She graduated from the Arts University Bournemouth with a BA (Hons) in Photography and works globally with individuals and communities.

Her work has been exhibited at venues such as The Southbank Centre, Guildhall Art Gallery and The New Art Exchange.

Her most well-known film is Toxification, a feature film documenting the plight of the Punjabi farmer, which won Best Documentary at OIFFA Canada.

She was recently commissioned to direct Terra Firma, a film about the diaspora experience broadcast on BBC Four as part of the New Creatives initiative co-funded by Arts Council England and BBC Arts.