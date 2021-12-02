News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Things to do

Gallery

In pictures: Santa's sleigh is in the Dunmow district

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 2:21 PM December 2, 2021
Santa and two members of Great Dunmow and District Round Table. Dunmow Broadcast photo taken at High Stile, Essex

Santa's in the Dunmow district on his sleigh, supported by Great Dunmow and District Round Table - Credit: Saffron Photo

Have you met Santa in his sleigh yet?

He's been out and about, and his helper elves at Great Dunmow and District Round Table are collecting new unwrapped toys for The Salvation Army's Christmas Present Appeal, and long-life food for our local Foodbanks.

Suggested items for the Foodbank collection include long-life milk, instant mash, packet rice, tinned fish, and toiletries such as toothpaste and deodorant.

Suggested items for the Christmas Present Appeal vary by age range but all items need to be unwrapped and new.

To take part, gather your donations into a bag or box and leave it outside your home at 6pm on the day that Santa's Sleigh is visiting.

Great Dunmow Round Table - Santa's helper elves - will collect and deliver your donation to the right place.

So far the sleigh has been in the High Stile, St Edmunds Lane and Newton Green areas.

Tonight (Thursday December 2) it's at Flitch Green.


Most Read

  1. 1 Dunmow's Stables Hotel could become flats as business 'no longer viable'
  2. 2 'Many questions' claim as Uttlesford leader John Lodge announces resignation
  3. 3 Thaxted community in shock after fatal house fire
  1. 4 Great Dunmow restaurant Jalsa Ghar at the British Curry Awards
  2. 5 Finchingfield's Bethany Shriever crowned Young Sportswoman of the Year
  3. 6 Dunmow TKD enjoy medal-laden trip to British Championships
  4. 7 Festive season begins at Great Dunmow's Christmas Market
  5. 8 Festive fun comes to Rayne this December
  6. 9 More jab capacity planned in North Uttlesford as Omicron variant appears
  7. 10 Essex Sainsbury's car park cordoned off after police incident

Santa's Sleigh timetable 2021:

  • Monday December 6: Tenterfields (Braintree Road, Chelmer Drive, The Dell, Crayfields, Venmore Drive, Station Road, The Avenue, Oakroyd Avenue).
  • Tuesday December 7: North Street (Gibbons Court, Counting House Lane, The Maltings, Knights Way, Maynard Close)
  • Wednesday December 8: Flitch Lane (Normansfield, The Close, Lower Mill Field, Upper Mill Field, Chequers Lane, Standrums)
  • Thursday December 9: Barnston
  • Monday December 13: Ongar Road (Lukin’s Drive, Nursery Rise, Ash Grove, Heywoods Lane, Bottom of Ongar Road, Clapton Hall Lane)
  • Tuesday December 14: Woodlands Park – Tesco End (Pine Avenue, Spruce Avenue, Woodlands Walk, Almond Road)
  • Wednesday December 15: Woodlands Park – Town End (Woodlands Park Drive, Willow Road, Holly Close, Rowan Way, Elm Road)
  • Thursday December 16: Godfrey Way and Great Easton (Berbic Lane, Coppice Close, The Poplars, Emblems, The Mead, Bradley Close, The Causeway)
  • Wednesday December 22: Little Easton, Great Easton, Stebbing (Bran End to White Hart)


Pictures from Santa's Sleigh 2021

Group of children watching Santa's Sleigh arriving at High Stile, Great Dunmow, Essex

Children watched as Santa's Sleigh visited the High Stile area in Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

Children meet Santa in his sleigh in Great Dunmow

Children meet Santa in his sleigh in Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

Santa in his sleigh visited the High Stile area, Great Dunmow, Essex

Santa in his sleigh visited residents in the High Stile area, Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

Children and adults watch as Santa arrives in his sleigh in Great Dunmow

Children and adults watch as Santa arrives in his sleigh in Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

Children are offered sweets by a volunteer as Santa's Sleigh tours Great Dunmow, Essex

Children are offered sweets by a volunteer as Santa's Sleigh tours Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

Santa in his sleigh, pulled by reindeer, Great Dunmow, Essex

Ho ho ho! Santa's in his sleigh, helped by Great Dunmow and District Round Table - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two children waving at Santa as he passes in his sleigh, Great Dunmow, Essex

Children give Santa a wave as his sleigh visits Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

A child with adults in Great Dunmow, Essex, gets a wave from Santa in his sleigh

A wave from Santa in Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two smiling children meet Santa in Great Dunmow

All smiles as these children meet Santa in Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

Woman and children with a man carrying a collection bucket and sweets, Great Dunmow, Essex

Donating cash to Great Dunmow and District Round Table's collection bucket during the Santa Sleigh visit - Credit: Saffron Photo


Christmas
Charity News
Great Dunmow News
Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

This year's Creamfields festival in Daresbury, Cheshire.

Music | Updated

'Massive' headliners set to be announced for Creamfields South

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Creamfields South will take place in Hylands Park, Chelmsford, in June 2022.

Music | Updated

Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Fatboy Slim set for Creamfields South 2022

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Katie Price wearing sunglasses

Essex Police

Katie Price's alleged attacker 'released under investigation'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Christmas lights and a big tree on a Great Dunmow street

Christmas

Dunmow Town Team announces 2021 Christmas market

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon