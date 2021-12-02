Things to do

Santa's in the Dunmow district on his sleigh, supported by Great Dunmow and District Round Table - Credit: Saffron Photo

Have you met Santa in his sleigh yet?

He's been out and about, and his helper elves at Great Dunmow and District Round Table are collecting new unwrapped toys for The Salvation Army's Christmas Present Appeal, and long-life food for our local Foodbanks.

Suggested items for the Foodbank collection include long-life milk, instant mash, packet rice, tinned fish, and toiletries such as toothpaste and deodorant.

Suggested items for the Christmas Present Appeal vary by age range but all items need to be unwrapped and new.

To take part, gather your donations into a bag or box and leave it outside your home at 6pm on the day that Santa's Sleigh is visiting.

Great Dunmow Round Table - Santa's helper elves - will collect and deliver your donation to the right place.

So far the sleigh has been in the High Stile, St Edmunds Lane and Newton Green areas.

Tonight (Thursday December 2) it's at Flitch Green.





Santa's Sleigh timetable 2021:

Monday December 6: Tenterfields (Braintree Road, Chelmer Drive, The Dell, Crayfields, Venmore Drive, Station Road, The Avenue, Oakroyd Avenue).

Tuesday December 7: North Street (Gibbons Court, Counting House Lane, The Maltings, Knights Way, Maynard Close)

Wednesday December 8: Flitch Lane (Normansfield, The Close, Lower Mill Field, Upper Mill Field, Chequers Lane, Standrums)

Thursday December 9: Barnston

Monday December 13: Ongar Road (Lukin’s Drive, Nursery Rise, Ash Grove, Heywoods Lane, Bottom of Ongar Road, Clapton Hall Lane)

Tuesday December 14: Woodlands Park – Tesco End (Pine Avenue, Spruce Avenue, Woodlands Walk, Almond Road)

Wednesday December 15: Woodlands Park – Town End (Woodlands Park Drive, Willow Road, Holly Close, Rowan Way, Elm Road)

Thursday December 16: Godfrey Way and Great Easton (Berbic Lane, Coppice Close, The Poplars, Emblems, The Mead, Bradley Close, The Causeway)

Wednesday December 22: Little Easton, Great Easton, Stebbing (Bran End to White Hart)





