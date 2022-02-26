The Rural Ramble is set to return to the Gardens of Easton Lodge supporting Helen Rollason Cancer Charity. - Credit: Diane Le Count

Put your best foot forward and sign up now for a charity ramble set to return to the Gardens of Easton Lodge.

Join the Helen Rollason Cancer Charity for their Rural Ramble at The Forgotten Gardens of Easton Lodge on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The gardens, which are entirely maintained by volunteers, comprise of a walled kitchen garden dating back to the 18th century, a wild flowers area for the bees, formal gardens, beautiful carpets and expansive colourful displays of flowers in spring and summer.

The Rural Ramble is set to return to the Gardens of Easton Lodge supporting Helen Rollason Cancer Charity. - Credit: Diane Le Count

Angus Drever, chair of trustees at the Gardens of Easton Lodge Preservation Trust, said: “We are delighted that the gardens are to be the focal point of the Helen Rollason Rural Ramble and are looking forward to welcoming them and their guests back.

"We hope that this event will encourage even more people to come to find out more about these fascinating gardens. "Their history spans from the mid-1590s, through the Edwardian era and Second World War, right up to the current time.”

There are three distance options for participants to choose from – 10 miles, 4 miles and 1 mile family trail.

As part of the visit, a delicious cream tea is included with each ticket and dogs on leads are also welcome!

Situated a few minutes outside the historic market town of Great Dunmow, this is a unique opportunity to enjoy a beautiful walk around the surrounding scenic Essex countryside and the glorious Gardens of Easton Lodge.

The Rural Ramble is set to return to the Gardens of Easton Lodge supporting Helen Rollason Cancer Charity. - Credit: Diane Le Count

Helen Rollason Cancer Charity community fundraiser Karen Mitchell said: “We are really looking forward to returning to The Forgotten Gardens of Easton Lodge; it will be wonderful to see families, groups of friends, children and dogs back again.

"Walking has so many benefits including improved sleep, reduced stress and anxiety, lifting your mood and boosting your energy, plus walking in aid of charity really gives you that feel good factor!

"We couldn’t organise such an amazing event without the help of our great team of volunteers – we’re keeping our fingers crossed for sunny skies and warm spring weather!”

Sign up today at www.helenrollason.org.uk – places are limited so don’t delay.



