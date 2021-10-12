Gallery

Published: 7:00 PM October 12, 2021

The Pumpkin House and Pumpkin Patch at Cammas Hall Farm - Credit: The Kids Are Playing / Cammas Hall Farm

If you're looking for that perfect pumpkin, head over to Cammas Hall Farm.

It's Halloween season again at the award-winning PYO farm, farm shop, tea barn and maize maze situated approximately five miles south of London Stansted Airport, on the Hertfordshire/Essex border just outside the historic village of Hatfield Broad Oak.

Pumpkins at Cammas Hall Farm - Credit: Cammas Hall Farm

It’s Cammas Hall Farm's sixth year of growing pumpkins and running Halloween activities.

The pumpkin patch is bigger and better than ever before, with more photo opportunities for that Instagram-worthy post.

A pumpkin in a wheelbarrow at Cammas Hall Farm. - Credit: The Kids Are Playing

Among those to have already visited the pick your own site in Needham Green is TV presenter and bestselling author Anna Williamson, a dating agent on the E4 reality dating series Celebs Go Dating.

This year organisers are offering more than just pumpkin picking though.

Pumpkin House at Cammas Hall Farm - Credit: Cammas Hall Farm

A Cammas Hall Farm spokesperson said: "This year we are not only having our biggest ever pumpkin patch with over 40 varieties of pumpkin and squash, we are also adding a Halloween experience.

"Customers can take a walk through our cherry orchard like they never have before on our undercover Wicked Walkway!

"There will be a few spooky surprises along the way and the chance to interact with our Halloween characters.

"We’ll also have some fabulous photo opportunities in our pumpkin patch."

Pumpkin Castle at Cammas Hall Farm - Credit: Cammas Hall Farm

This year Cammas Hall Farm is also offering the opportunity to visit when it's dark.

Pumpkin Nights will run each Wednesday and Saturday during the final three weeks of October, giving customers the opportunity to ramp up the fear factor ahead of Halloween.

The Maize Maze also contains two new Halloween-themed games to play in the mini-maize and main maize.

One entrance fee covers both mazes on the seven-acre site and visitors will need to navigate bridges to find the path out.

The farm has also teamed up with a local brewery, New River, to produce a pumpkin spiced ale made from the Cammas Hall crop.

The Grim Reaper and kids at Cammas Hall Farm - Credit: Cammas Hall Farm

The 2021 pumpkin season at Cammas Hall Farm runs until Sunday, October 31.

Entrance to the pumpkin patch costs from £2 to £4 per person with pre-booking. Entrance charge depends on the date you are visiting.

Pumpkins are charged at 90p per kilo.

For more, visit www.cammashall.co.uk

For pumpkin and squash recipes and pumpkin carving and decorating ideas, visit pinterest.co.uk/cammashallfarm/boards







The Pumpkin Patch at Cammas Hall Farm - Credit: Cammas Hall Farm

The Pumpkin Patch at Cammas Hall Farm - Credit: Cammas Hall Farm

Pumpkins at Cammas Hall Farm - Credit: Cammas Hall Farm

Scarecrow at Cammas Hall Farm - Credit: The Kids Are Playing

A witch at Cammas Hall Farm for Halloween. - Credit: The Kids Are Playing

The Pumpkin House at Cammas Hall Farm - Credit: The Kids Are Playing



