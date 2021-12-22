Gallery
Penguin trail opens in Rayne
- Credit: Rayne PSA
An outdoor penguin trail has been set up in Rayne, to raise money for the Primary School.
Participants are being encouraged to vote for their favourite penguin with a choice of more than 45, mostly handmade, which are dotted around the village.
Maps cost £1.50 and can be purchased for cash only from outside 38 Shalford Road or Bowmans in The Street, or the Rayne Riding Centre.
Each vote posted into the festive mailbox at the Bowmans in The Street goes into a prize draw to win £100. And the most voted penguin will win a prize.
Organisers Rayne Parent Staff Association (PSA) hope everyone will take part in the festive trail which is Covid secure and outdoors.
There are more details on Facebook. Search for Rayne PSA Holiday Trails.
It is the latest event organised by Rayne PSA. In the summer they held a 'doorstep fete' and raised more than £2,000 for Rayne Nursery and Primary School.
