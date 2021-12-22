News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Penguin trail opens in Rayne

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 2:22 PM December 22, 2021
Homemade penguin shapes against a white fence, Rayne, Essex

Some of the homemade penguins on the trail in Rayne - Credit: Rayne PSA

An outdoor penguin trail has been set up in Rayne, to raise money for the Primary School.

Participants are being encouraged to vote for their favourite penguin with a choice of more than 45, mostly handmade, which are dotted around the village.

Maps cost £1.50 and can be purchased for cash only from outside 38 Shalford Road or Bowmans in The Street, or the Rayne Riding Centre.

Each vote posted into the festive mailbox at the Bowmans in The Street goes into a prize draw to win £100. And the most voted penguin will win a prize.

Organisers Rayne Parent Staff Association (PSA) hope everyone will take part in the festive trail which is Covid secure and outdoors.

There are more details on Facebook. Search for Rayne PSA Holiday Trails.

It is the latest event organised by Rayne PSA. In the summer they held a 'doorstep fete' and raised more than £2,000 for Rayne Nursery and Primary School.

Gallery
 

A child peeking through a hole with a picture of penguins on the Rayne penguin trail, Rayne, Essex

Fun on the Rayne penguin trail - Credit: Rayne PSA

Children in front of a large sized Penguin chocolate biscuit shape, Rayne, Essex

A different type of penguin within the Rayne trail - Credit: Rayne PSA

One of the penguin displays in the trail in Rayne, Essex

One of the penguin displays in the trail in Rayne - Credit: Rayne PSA

A penguin shape wearing a Christmas hat and scarf, with lights and a white cloth base, Rayne, Essex

One of the Rayne penguins on the festive trail - Credit: Rayne PSA

A scene showing penguins with a sign post, Rayne, Essex

Festive penguins in the Rayne trail - Credit: Rayne PSA


