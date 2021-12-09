Sixth Form arts scholar Helen playing Higgins in Felsted School's production of My Fair Lady - Credit: Felsted School

Felsted School performed My Fair Lady over four days, in front of a live audience.

The production involved 46 actors from Year 9 to Upper Sixth, three assistant directors, one assistant choreographer, seven stage crew, five musicians, nine hair and makeup artists, five lighting technicians, five sound technicians and four marketing associates.

It was a debut performance for many of the pupils, and also a chance for some of the Upper Sixth to be in their last Senior School Show.

Iconic songs included Wouldn’t It Be Loverly, A Little Bit of Luck, and I Could Have Danced All Night.

Melanie Donaldson, Felsted’s Director of Performing Arts, said: “In a departure from convention, Felsted chose to cast an outstanding female performer, Sixth Form arts scholar Helen, to play Higgins; turning the Edwardian misogyny on its head, retaining the comedy, but making songs like ‘Hymn To Him’ ironic."

