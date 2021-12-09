News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Felsted School production 'turned Edwardian misogyny on its head'



Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:12 PM December 9, 2021
Sixth Form arts scholar Helen playing Higgins in Felsted School's production of My Fair Lady, Felsted, Essex

Felsted School performed My Fair Lady over four days, in front of a live audience.

The production involved 46 actors from Year 9 to Upper Sixth, three assistant directors, one assistant choreographer, seven stage crew, five musicians, nine hair and makeup artists, five lighting technicians, five sound technicians and four marketing associates.

It was a debut performance for many of the pupils, and also a chance for some of the Upper Sixth to be in their last Senior School Show.

Iconic songs included Wouldn’t It Be Loverly, A Little Bit of Luck, and I Could Have Danced All Night

Melanie Donaldson, Felsted’s Director of Performing Arts, said: “In a departure from convention, Felsted chose to cast an outstanding female performer, Sixth Form arts scholar Helen, to play Higgins; turning the Edwardian misogyny on its head, retaining the comedy, but making songs like ‘Hymn To Him’ ironic."

Cast members from Felsted School during the performance of My Fair Lady, in Felsted, Essex

A scene from Felsted School's performance of My Fair Lady showing three people on a stage mid scene, Felsted, Essex

Felsted School
Theatre
Music
Felsted News


