Felsted School production 'turned Edwardian misogyny on its head'
- Credit: Felsted School
Felsted School performed My Fair Lady over four days, in front of a live audience.
The production involved 46 actors from Year 9 to Upper Sixth, three assistant directors, one assistant choreographer, seven stage crew, five musicians, nine hair and makeup artists, five lighting technicians, five sound technicians and four marketing associates.
It was a debut performance for many of the pupils, and also a chance for some of the Upper Sixth to be in their last Senior School Show.
Iconic songs included Wouldn’t It Be Loverly, A Little Bit of Luck, and I Could Have Danced All Night.
Melanie Donaldson, Felsted’s Director of Performing Arts, said: “In a departure from convention, Felsted chose to cast an outstanding female performer, Sixth Form arts scholar Helen, to play Higgins; turning the Edwardian misogyny on its head, retaining the comedy, but making songs like ‘Hymn To Him’ ironic."