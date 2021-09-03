News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Moth Night: A look into the 'hidden' night-time wildlife world

Will Durrant

Published: 5:00 PM September 3, 2021   
A brown moth on a washed-out green leaf at Fairlop Waters Country Park, Essex - Kevin Grieve

Essex is home to a large number of moth species - Credit: Kevin Grieve/Unsplash

A moth spotting event promises to give children the chance to delve into the "hidden" world of night-time wildlife.

Moth Night takes place on Friday, September 17 at St Mary's Churchyard and Riverbank Walk, Dunmow from 7.30pm.

The event is free of charge and has been organised - with the help of local moth experts - by the Friends of Dunmow's Open Spaces (FODOS).

FODOS chair Paul Anderson believes it is more important than ever to understand how wildlife can benefit Great Dunmow in the context of the climate crisis.

Paul said: "Moths and butterflies are important indicators of biodiversity in the area.

"When there are moths, we know there is healthy wildlife and a well-balanced food chain.

"They are part of a fascinating, hidden world that many people simply don't see - Moth Night will be a treat."

The FODOS "What's on" page is online: https://www.fodos.org.uk/whats-on

