Live Nativity returns to Great Dunmow this December
- Credit: St Mary's Church, Dunmow
The annual Live Nativity will return to Great Dunmow on Sunday, December 5.
Animals, children, parents, carers and spectators will flock to the Town Square at 3pm on the first Sunday in December.
They will join Mary, Joseph and a donkey for carols and Nativity stories performed by primary schools, before journeying to St Mary's Church for mulled wine and hot chocolate.
Reverend Elsie Bouffler said: "We are excited that our much-loved Live Nativity is back.
"This year our theme is hope.
"We have ambitious plans that this Christmas would be a time of hope for our whole community - not just wishful hoping, but a sure and certain hope in the promise of Jesus Christ."
Revd Bouffler said spectators and guests will be invited to leave a message on a giant "Wall of Hope" in the church after the Nativity.
A full church calendar is online: https://www.stmarysgreatdunmow.org.uk/resources/calendar
Most Read
- 1 In pictures: Great Dunmow, Thaxted, Debden and Stansted mark Remembrance Sunday 2021
- 2 Man arrested in robbery probe which saw high school close for a day
- 3 Christmas lights switch-on and free Gingerbread trail
- 4 Leaden Roding firefighters help tackle major Chelmsford blaze
- 5 School closed after suspected assault and robbery overnight
- 6 Dunmow Town Team announces 2021 Christmas market
- 7 School holds pop-up art gallery after lessons inspire student creativity
- 8 Tesco extension work has started in Great Dunmow
- 9 VIDEO: Drones are inspecting Essex bridges and culverts
- 10 Chelmsford: Safety improvements planned at roundabout after Thaxted man dies