Live Nativity returns to Great Dunmow this December

The annual Live Nativity will return to Great Dunmow on Sunday, December 5.

Animals, children, parents, carers and spectators will flock to the Town Square at 3pm on the first Sunday in December.

They will join Mary, Joseph and a donkey for carols and Nativity stories performed by primary schools, before journeying to St Mary's Church for mulled wine and hot chocolate.

Reverend Elsie Bouffler said: "We are excited that our much-loved Live Nativity is back.

"This year our theme is hope.

"We have ambitious plans that this Christmas would be a time of hope for our whole community - not just wishful hoping, but a sure and certain hope in the promise of Jesus Christ."

Revd Bouffler said spectators and guests will be invited to leave a message on a giant "Wall of Hope" in the church after the Nativity.

A full church calendar is online: https://www.stmarysgreatdunmow.org.uk/resources/calendar