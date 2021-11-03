Let's Rock Essex 2022 retro festival line-up announced

The line-up for music festival Let's Rock Essex 2022 has been announced.

80s chart stars Adam Ant, OMD and ABC will all play the Essex leg of the UK's biggest retro festival series next summer.

Let's Rock Essex is due to take place at Kings Farm, Margaretting Road, Chelmsford on September 10, 2022, with the line-up also including Howard Jones, Marc Almond, Heather Small, Pete Wylie, Living in a Box, Toyah and many more.

A celebration of all things pop and 80s, Let’s Rock in Essex has been cancelled for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Returning to headline in 2022 are Adam Ant, famous for number one smash Stand and Deliver, and Enola Gay electropop pioneers Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark.

OMD will play Let's Rock Essex 2022. - Credit: Alex Lake WWW.TWOSHORTDAYS.COM

OMD frontman Andy McCluskey describes Let’s Rock as “the best music party with our best music friends”.

Also returning in 2022 are New Romantic icons ABC, who are best known for hits The Look of Love and Poison Arrow from debut studio album The Lexicon of Love.

ABC will play Let's Rock Essex 2022. - Credit: Roger Sargent

Singer Martin Fry said: "Really looking forward to performing at the Let’s Rock festivals. Sunshine guaranteed.

"Last time round was incredible from the audience through to every act involved. See you there.”

Next year sees the return of a full schedule of Let’s Rock festivals.

Despite the tremendous difficulties they faced, Let’s Rock managed to host eight events this year.

Tickets for the summer 2021 events that had to be postponed, including Let’s Rock Essex, remain valid for 2022.

Let's Rock 2022 - Credit: UK Live 2022

2019 was the last time Let’s Rock promoters were able to run a full summer of festivals and they attracted a total audience of over 150,000 across 12 locations.

With the addition of two more festival sites for 2022, next year’s Let’s Rock promises to be the biggest tour yet.

Let’s Rock organisers Nick Billinghurst and Matt Smith said: “We’ve been humbled by the loyalty and passion of the Let’s Rock family who have stuck with us through what has been an incredibly challenging couple of years.

"We’re so excited to be back with a full summer of shows in 2022 with what we believe is our best ever line-up.

"We genuinely can’t wait to see you all there.”

Tickets are on sale now at letsrockessex.com



