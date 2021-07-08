Published: 3:32 PM July 8, 2021

National Trust properties and nature reserve throughout the country host outdoor theatre events - Credit: National Trust Images/John Millar

Peter Rabbit, Doctor Doolittle and HMS Pinafore are headed for Hatfield Forest this summer.

Two outdoor theatre troupes will visit the forest on tour across three dates, with the first performance on Saturday, July 17.

Audiences have been promised hair-raising adventures, amazing puppets and sing-along songs at the events, all against the backdrop of the leafy National Trust nature reserve.

Henry Bexley, operations manager at Hatfield Forest, said: "To see this special place buzz with anticipation before every curtain call is something we missed last year.

"Hatfield Forest's 300-year history as a pleasure ground has never been more relevant or needed than in these times."

Quantum Theatre presents The Tale of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny at the forest on July 17.

Illyria is at the forest on tour with Doctor Doolittle on Sunday, August 1, and HMS Pinafore on Friday, August 7.

All performances begin at 5.30pm with tickets on sale now: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hatfield-forest