News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Things to do

Outdoor theatre dates announced at Hatfield Forest

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 3:32 PM July 8, 2021   
Two actirs on stage: Live performance of 'The Secret Garden' at Cliveden, Buckinghamshire

National Trust properties and nature reserve throughout the country host outdoor theatre events - Credit: National Trust Images/John Millar

Peter Rabbit, Doctor Doolittle and HMS Pinafore are headed for Hatfield Forest this summer.

Two outdoor theatre troupes will visit the forest on tour across three dates, with the first performance on Saturday, July 17.

Audiences have been promised hair-raising adventures, amazing puppets and sing-along songs at the events, all against the backdrop of the leafy National Trust nature reserve.

Henry Bexley, operations manager at Hatfield Forest, said: "To see this special place buzz with anticipation before every curtain call is something we missed last year.

"Hatfield Forest's 300-year history as a pleasure ground has never been more relevant or needed than in these times."

You may also want to watch:

Quantum Theatre presents The Tale of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny at the forest on July 17.

Illyria is at the forest on tour with Doctor Doolittle on Sunday, August 1, and HMS Pinafore on Friday, August 7.

All performances begin at 5.30pm with tickets on sale now: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hatfield-forest

Most Read

  1. 1 Town centre businesses to benefit from Covid recovery fund
  2. 2 Uttlesford council applies for court review of airport expansion plan
  3. 3 Flag raised for 'inspiring' NHS and health workers
  1. 4 First ever 'Doorstep Fete' in Rayne
  2. 5 Volunteers 'thrilled' after clothing bank awareness day
  3. 6 New rapid transport link could connect Stansted Airport with Hertfordshire
  4. 7 Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners' Moss makes mark at Thames Ring 250
  5. 8 Stansted Airport welcomes two new airlines in travel boost
  6. 9 'This has been one of the most difficult decisions' - Essex fire chief
  7. 10 This week's paper: Dunmow Broadcast on July 8, 2021
Theatre
Events
Uttlesford News
Bishop's Stortford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Google Street View screenshot showing: A green sign: B. Stortford, Stansted, A120 one way; Great Dunmow, B184 the other.

Travel

Essex commuters experience night of travel chaos near Dunmow

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A group of people standing in a doorway: Opposition councillors at Uttlesford

Uttlesford District Council | Video

Claims of 'sexism' and 'skulduggery' on camera as council releases footage

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A council meeting chamber

This week's paper: Dunmow Broadcast on July 1, 2021

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A large group of children and a woman with her hand in the air: Brownies on Rayne's new heritage trail

Heritage

New Rayne heritage trail to launch in August

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon