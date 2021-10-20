Full house success: Great Dunmow's Last Night of the Proms
- Credit: Andy King
The Great Dunmow Town Band have performed their first live concert in two years.
The Last Night of the Proms raised money for the mayor's charities - Uttlesford Community Travel, Rowena Davey Centre and Buffy Playbus.
The full house included several mayors and Great Dunmow Town Award winners.
The concert featured the Great Dunmow Big Voices Choir and Pipers Janet and Keir Johnston from the Britannia Pipe Band.
Soloists were Soprano Madeline Robinson, the winner of the Essex Young Musician of the Year 2021, Louise Chappell on Clarinet, and Soprano Lyanna Monk. The compere was Robin Carsberg.
The programme included Rule Britannia, Land of Hope and Glory, and Sailors Hornpipe.
Musical director Andy King said it was great to have an appreciative audience, singing and waving flags.
The Great Dunmow Town Band and Big Voices Choir perform a Christmas Concert in aid of Uttlesford Community Travel on Saturday, December 11 at 5.30pm at Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow.
Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-great-dunmow-town-band