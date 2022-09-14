Great Dunmow Carnival will be 'fantastic day out' for the family

Great Dunmow Carnival is set to go ahead as planned on Saturday, with a few changes to the programme planned in light of the Queen's death.

The theme for the carnival this year is rainbows, and the day will include a traditional procession, showground events, a variety of stalls, food and drink stands, a free evening concert and a fireworks display.

On the day, the Recreation Ground will open at 12 noon, and the carnival will finish at 10pm.

The procession starts at 1pm from the Recreation Ground, and will make its way through the town and back via Market Place, High Street, Braintree Road, St Edmunds Lane and Church Road.

There will be a rolling roadblock throughout the duration of the procession and therefore the roads will be closed temporarily.

Changes to the programme of events include a two-minute silence for the Queen at 1.30pm, which will be held as the procession reaches and pauses at the War Memorial in the High Street.

A carnival committee spokesperson said: "The carnival committee was saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who dedicated her life to serving the British people and the Commonwealth.

"The committee has reviewed the Government guidance regarding the upcoming carnival this weekend. This year, we will come together and express our condolences while celebrating the life of our extraordinary Queen.

"Each year the carnival is an opportunity for local charities to raise much-needed charitable donations - a fitting tribute to the Queen who lived her life in the service of our country and its people.

"We feel that going ahead with the event will be a benefit to the community, local businesses, charities, and stallholders who have already put a lot of time and care into their offerings for the day.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences remain with the Royal Family at this time."

At 2pm Reverend Tom Warmington will open the field event with a service dedicated to the Queen, followed by another two-minute silence and the National Anthem celebrating King Charles III.

The rest of the 2022 line-up includes local performing acts and clubs, demonstrating the astounding talent in Great Dunmow, while the musical acts aim to provide a party atmosphere throughout the evening.

Rhythm and Balls will be moving around the showground giving children a chance to learn circus skills.

This year's Carnival Court will also make an appearance. Each year a Carnival Queen and usually two Carnival Princesses are selected to represent Great Dunmow at carnivals all over Essex.

This tradition started over 70 years ago with the first Carnival Queen, June Brown (neé Devoil), in 1951.

A Carnival Court selection evening was held in March this year, when the new court was crowned. The 2022 court members are Carnival Queen Luna Vonne Collins, Princesses Lucy Migonelli and Bethany Sullivan, and Prince Charlie Watson.

The Carnival Court already appeared at nine other carnivals in Hertfordshire and Essex throughout the summer.

Anyone who is interested in being part of the Carnival Court for 2023 can get in touch at https://www.dunmowcarnival.co.uk/carnival-court.

Various competitions were held in the run-up to the event to involve the local community, as carnival fever took over the town.

These included a shop window competition on the theme of 'rainbows', and an art competition to design a poster for the carnival.

Some of the entries can be viewed on the carnival's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/greatdunmowcarnival.

The full afternoon schedule is as follows:

2.30pm to 3pm: ROM Theatre Arts

3pm to 3.30pm: Mayor of Great Dunmow and Carnival Queens

3.30pm to 4pm: Granary Dance Studio

4pm to 4.45pm: Scott Forbes

5pm to 5.45pm: Tequila Sunrise

The evening entertainment schedule:

6pm to 6.45pm: Trina

7.10pm to 7.55pm: Rekovered - Queen Tribute

8pm to 8.10pm: Fireworks

9.10pm to 10pm: Funk Soul Lovers

While every attempt will be made to stick to the above schedule, there is a chance that it could change on the day.

Each year the carnival procession collects money for local charities. This year they will be collecting for Uttlesford Foodbank and Mind in West Essex.