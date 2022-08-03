See butterflies, bees and dragonflies at the Gardens of Easton Lodge

A moth at the Gardens of Easton Lodge - Credit: The Gardens of Easton Lodge Preservation Trust

August at the Gardens of Easton Lodge is usually a quiet month, which is a perfect time to enjoy the local flora and fauna.

The dragonflies have had a particularly good season, flitting around the lily pond and foraging wider afield in search of more insects.

Bumblebees and butterflies have been out and about in large numbers on sunny days in the lavender hedges, while volunteers at the garden's preservation trust have noticed colourful moths and beetles, and a hummingbird hawkmoth which visits regularly.

The gardens are open every Thursday from 11am to 3pm, while the volunteers are at work.

Normally by August, with all the planting and early summer weeding and mowing done, volunteers are busy deadheading and harvesting vegetables, but due to the drought this year's main activity has been watering vulnerable plants.

While some vegetables are growing very slowly, there is a glut of plums and mulberries so the produce stall is still well stocked.

The next full open day at the gardens takes place on Sunday, August 21, from 11am to 5pm.

A bee at the Gardens of Easton Lodge - Credit: The Gardens of Easton Lodge Preservation Trust

Local wind band Woodwind of Stortford will be playing in the afternoon, and the trust's volunteer archivists will present a display on the history of the Maynard estate, which included land and property in five counties at the beginning of the 19th century.

Many properties in the village around Easton Lodge have plasterwork badges with an 'M' or a stag to

There will also be a range of stalls, including plants, crafts and produce from the gardens. Children can enjoy a craft activity and fun trail, as well as learning about Daisy, the Countess of Warwick and her baby elephant Kim.

Refreshments on offer include bacon, cheese or hummus rolls as well as homemade cakes.

Tickets for the open day can be purchased online through the garden's website and Facebook page, direct through Try Booking or at the gate.

On Friday, August 26 there will be an opportunity to come to the gardens for a bat walk, starting at 8pm.

A week-long survey which took place earlier this summer showed that the gardens are home to seven species of bat.

For more information or to book events go to https://www.eastonlodge.co.uk/