Chelmsford beer festival cancelled for 2021 by Covid concerns

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:00 PM July 24, 2021   
Chelmsford’s popular summer beer festival will not be going ahead this year due to Covid-19 concerns.

Organisers CAMRA cancelled its summer Chelmsford Beer & Cider Festival in 2020 due to the on-going pandemic and Government restrictions.

It is now hoped that the festival – which normally takes place at Admirals Park - will return in 2022.

Councillor Rose Moore, the city’s cabinet member for Green and Safer Chelmsford, said: “Unfortunately the beer festival will not take place this year but that is only because organisers CAMRA sadly chose not to proceed given the circumstances we have found ourselves in over the last 18 months.”

Cllr Moore, who said the authority would like the event and others to return at a future date, added: “We will assess all events equally and there is no reason to bar any festival as long as it complies with our events policy.”

Events still going ahead at Admirals Park in 2021:

  1. The Sausage and Cider festival on Friday September 17
  2. The Ibiza Orchestra Live concert on Saturday September 18
  3. The firework display on Saturday November 6


