Dunmow's Macmillan coffee and cake success despite stolen banner



Louise Dunderdale

Published: 4:04 PM September 21, 2021   
Woman dressed as a green teapot for World's Biggest Coffee Morning, Great Dunmow, Essex, September 2021

Fun and fundraising for Dunmow's coffee morning to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support - Credit: Saffron Photo

A coffee morning fundraiser has had another successful year - despite thieves stealing the promotional banner ahead of the day.

Organiser Claire Reeve said she was delighted that so many people supported her efforts and helped to raise over £1,600.

Peter Sweetland, Claire Reeve, Andrew Anderson, Doug Whitney at the Great Dunmow coffee morning

Peter Sweetland, Claire Reeve, Andrew Anderson (manager of The Chequers), Doug Whitney (Landlord of The Chequers) at the Macmillan coffee morning, Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

Women and men buying cakes from a stall for World's Biggest Coffee Morning, Great Dunmow, Essex, September 2021

The Cafe Opposite the Alley popped up on the forecourt of The Chequers, Great Dunmow for The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. - Credit: Saffron Photo

The Cafe Opposite the Alley popped up on the forecourt of The Chequers for The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Claire said: "The ‘Cafe’ started in 2001 when I asked my then employer Peter Sweetland if I could organise a coffee morning for Macmillan in the alley beside his shop.

"He didn’t hesitate in agreeing and he has been unfailingly supportive ever since.

"The annual event grew and a few years later it expanded into the yard beyond the alley. 

"We still fundraised last year although we were unable to have the usual coffee morning due to Covid restrictions. 

"This year, Doug Whitney, landlord of The Chequers, allowed me to use his forecourt opposite Sweetland’s as access to our usual venue didn’t allow for adequate distancing. 

"The weather was kind to us, the atmosphere was great, helped by Mike Studd playing his accordion and the community was generous."

Mike Studd playing accordion, Great Dunmow, Essex, September 2021

Mike Studd provided music for the Great Dunmow coffee fundraiser on the forecourt of The Chequers in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support - Credit: Saffron Photo

Homemade cakes on a table and stand, Great Dunmow fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support

Some of the homemade cakes that helped to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support in Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

Women in front of a table with home made cakes for Macmillan fundraiser, Great Dunmow, Essex, September 2021

There were lots of delightful homemade cakes on offer for the coffee fundraiser in Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

Man making a coffee for Macmillan coffee fundraiser, Great Dunmow, Essex, September 2021

Many residents supported the Macmillan coffee fundraiser in Great Dunmow - Credit: Saffron Photo

There were homemade cakes, coffees and raffle tickets, with all supplies generously donated. 

Claire said she was grateful to everyone who helped to raise £1,668.23 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Donations can still be made at Sweetland’s or online via https://thyg.uk/BUU004092121.

Charity Fundraiser
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

