Dunmow's Macmillan coffee and cake success despite stolen banner
A coffee morning fundraiser has had another successful year - despite thieves stealing the promotional banner ahead of the day.
Organiser Claire Reeve said she was delighted that so many people supported her efforts and helped to raise over £1,600.
The Cafe Opposite the Alley popped up on the forecourt of The Chequers for The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Claire said: "The ‘Cafe’ started in 2001 when I asked my then employer Peter Sweetland if I could organise a coffee morning for Macmillan in the alley beside his shop.
"He didn’t hesitate in agreeing and he has been unfailingly supportive ever since.
"The annual event grew and a few years later it expanded into the yard beyond the alley.
"We still fundraised last year although we were unable to have the usual coffee morning due to Covid restrictions.
"This year, Doug Whitney, landlord of The Chequers, allowed me to use his forecourt opposite Sweetland’s as access to our usual venue didn’t allow for adequate distancing.
"The weather was kind to us, the atmosphere was great, helped by Mike Studd playing his accordion and the community was generous."
There were homemade cakes, coffees and raffle tickets, with all supplies generously donated.
Claire said she was grateful to everyone who helped to raise £1,668.23 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Donations can still be made at Sweetland’s or online via https://thyg.uk/BUU004092121.