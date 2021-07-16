Things to do

Published: 4:41 PM July 16, 2021

The Countess of Warwick's Country Show is set to take place this August Bank Holiday weekend - Credit: Supplied by the Countess of Warwick's Country Show

Rolls Royce displays, arena events and vintage tractor ploughing will return to Easton Lodge this year at the Countess of Warwick's Country Show.

Organisers have already sold "several hundred" tickets for the show, which will take place on Sunday and Monday this August Bank Holiday weekend (August 29-30).

This year's programme includes a classic car show, art show and "all the usual major attractions".

To keep an eye on numbers, organisers are encouraging visitors to purchase tickets in advance online: https://bit.ly/3etxGmC

Spokesperson Warwick Newbury said: "The show must go on!

"Several hundred have already bought their tickets online.

"We are expecting a record number attending this summer."

The show raises money for churches in The Five Parishes: Broxted with Chickney, Tilty, and the Eastons.

The show is named after the Countess of Warwick, who lived at Easton Lodge until her death in 1938.