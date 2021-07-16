Countess of Warwick's Show set for 2021 return
- Credit: Supplied by the Countess of Warwick's Country Show
Rolls Royce displays, arena events and vintage tractor ploughing will return to Easton Lodge this year at the Countess of Warwick's Country Show.
Organisers have already sold "several hundred" tickets for the show, which will take place on Sunday and Monday this August Bank Holiday weekend (August 29-30).
This year's programme includes a classic car show, art show and "all the usual major attractions".
To keep an eye on numbers, organisers are encouraging visitors to purchase tickets in advance online: https://bit.ly/3etxGmC
Spokesperson Warwick Newbury said: "The show must go on!
"Several hundred have already bought their tickets online.
You may also want to watch:
"We are expecting a record number attending this summer."
The show raises money for churches in The Five Parishes: Broxted with Chickney, Tilty, and the Eastons.
Most Read
- 1 Thaxted flash flooding the 'worst in 30 years', says councillor
- 2 More than £2,000 raised for school at 'heart-warming' Rayne fete
- 3 Dunmow mayor sets out summer programme set to unite community
- 4 Lamborghini v Ferrari at Petrolheadonism.Club's Supercar Sunday event at The Warren Estate in Essex
- 5 Stolen Land Rover drives onto train tracks in high-speed police chase
- 6 Major lorry fire shuts M11 for 10 hours
- 7 South Uttlesford gets set for Freedom Day
- 8 IWM increases Duxford Summer Air Show capacity and add new aircraft to flying display schedule
- 9 Car driven along Cheshunt train tracks stolen from Braintree
- 10 Countess of Warwick's Show set for 2021 return
The show is named after the Countess of Warwick, who lived at Easton Lodge until her death in 1938.