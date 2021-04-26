Published: 11:13 AM April 26, 2021

A fabric postcard of a beach scene, for the project Good Lament and Hard Hope. The postcards will be displayed at Chelmsford Cathedral in the summer. - Credit: The Material Girls / Chelmsford Cathedral

A community art project is asking residents to make fabric postcards, which will then be displayed from June onwards.

The Material Girls, a group of textile artists based in Essex and East London, are working on the project called Good Lament and Hard Hope.

It explores the challenges of the pandemic and wants to help enable people to express their grief and hope.

A fabric postcard showing the impact of Covid 2020 for the project Good Lament and Hard Hope at Chelmsford Cathedral - Credit: The Material Girls / Chelmsford Cathedral

The postcards will be displayed at Chelmsford Cathedral in a free exhibition in the summer.

Some submissions have already been sent in, including from Canada.

You can sew or glue fabric together and draw on the fabric with pens but please avoid plastics.

The Cathedral website has a ‘how to’ guide at chelmsfordcathedral.org.uk/community-project/goodlament

Send finished postcards to Canon Imogen Nay c/o Chelmsford Cathedral, 53 New Street, Chelmsford, CM1 1TY by June 1.

There is also a video and briefing notes on how to make a fabric postcard online at http://www.the-materialgirls.co.uk/



