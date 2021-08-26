What's On in Essex this August Bank Holiday weekend
Published: 5:00 PM August 26, 2021
- Credit: English Heritage Trust
Here are some suggestions for the upcoming August Bank Holiday weekend.
- Bill Cornell and his Golden Era Jazz Band will be appearing at Fairycroft House in Audley Road, Saffron Walden on Saturday, August 28 from 2pm to 5pm.
- Dance in the Square, Saffron Walden, is on Saturday from 7.45pm to 10.30pm. It's free. Miss Disco are the headline act, supported by Moonshine Coyote.
- Audley End House and Gardens have Victorian Horses displays and activities (Saturday to Monday).
- Dunmow Cricket Club's 125th anniversary events include live music performances on Saturday from Ciara Waterfield and Jamie McGuire. On Bank Holiday Monday (August 30), there's a family Kwik cricket tournament in the morning, followed by the club’s first ever Women’s Soft Ball Cricket and Prosecco Festival at 1pm.
- The first Braintree street market of 2021 is held on Saturday
- The Countess of Warwick's Country Show takes place on Sunday and Monday at Easton Lodge. This year's programme includes a classic car show, art show and all the usual major attractions
- Finchingfield's Flower Festival is at the Parish Church of St John the Baptist, Church Hill. From Saturday to Monday, 11am to 4.30pm.
- Free concert by singer Nancy May, in Great Dunmow Town Square on Saturday, 12noon. It's the last performance in the Music On The Town Square concert series, co-ordinated by The Dunmow Town Band and Andy King.
- Ibiza Anthems Garden Party at The Fox and Hounds in Clavering, Sunday from 5pm onwards.
- Stansted Windmill Fete, Bank Holiday Monday, 1pm to 5pm.
- Thaxted Morris Men’s celebration day of dance, Bank Holiday Monday. Dancing in the church yard, at the windmill, at The Star, The Guildhall, The Maypole. Joined by Chelmsford Morris, Blackmore Morris, Devils Dyke Morris, and a representative from Standon Morris.
- Langley Village Fete and the opening of the new community centre, Bank Holiday Monday, 12.50pm. A Companion dog show starts at 11am. The car boot sale starts at 12noon. Entertainment includes a raptor bird display, children's free fun with Light Sabre Training and Ribbon Dancing, live music, vintage vehicles and motor bikes, stalls, sideshows and food and drink.