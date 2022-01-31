News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > Things to do

Tickets for Essex Pride 2022 are now on sale

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 9:55 AM January 31, 2022
A crowd at a pride event in 2016

Essex Pride 2022 takes place on Saturday, June 25 (File photo) - Credit: Steve Adams

Tickets for Essex Pride 2022 are have been released.

Billed as "more than just a huge party", Essex Pride will take place in Central Park, Chelmsford on Saturday, June 25.

This year's acts are yet to be announced, but last year's line-up featured Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud, B*witched and RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World star Cheryl Hole.

A statement on the Essex Pride website reads: "Essex Pride is an annual celebration of LGBT+ life in Essex and beyond.

"This is an event for the whole community, and its more than just a huge party.

"Pride inspires everyone to embrace equality, and demonstrates that people from all walks of life can join together and celebrate diversity."

Advance tickets are priced at £15 for adults, or £7.50 for children aged 13-17.

Most Read

  1. 1 Plan to ease congestion at M11 junction 8 gets underway
  2. 2 Anti-drug spray trialled in Braintree clubs, pubs, and public toilets
  3. 3 Astronomy: What to look for in the Essex skies in February
  1. 4 Plans unveiled for 22 new Hatfield Broad Oak homes
  2. 5 Great Dunmow man jailed for 14 years
  3. 6 St John's Ambulance launches volunteer appeal in Essex
  4. 7 Tickets for Essex Pride 2022 are now on sale
  5. 8 How to hold a street party for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
  6. 9 New vehicles to catch Essex's criminals on the county's fast roads
  7. 10 Braintree burglary sparks Essex Police appeal

Family tickets start at £30.

Tickets went on sale today (January 31) on the Essex Pride website: https://www.essexpride.org/tickets/

Essex Live News
Music
Chelmsford News
Essex

Don't Miss

Police tape: "Police line do not cross"

Essex Police

Suspected crowbar assault leaves Stansted driver with serious injuries

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Creamfields South will take place at Hylands Park, Chelmsford, from Thursday, June 2 to Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Music | Updated

Creamfields South Chelmsford 2022 line-up announced in full

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Thirteen Dunmow St Mary's pupils with medals after an Uttlesford-wide sports event

Education News

Dunmow St Mary's pupils scoop 14 medals in school sport series

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Nikki Anthony of Wardrobe in Great Dunmow, Essex

Environment News

Environmental action: Dunmow boutique Wardrobe holding eco-swap

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon