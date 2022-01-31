Tickets for Essex Pride 2022 are now on sale

Tickets for Essex Pride 2022 are have been released.

Billed as "more than just a huge party", Essex Pride will take place in Central Park, Chelmsford on Saturday, June 25.

This year's acts are yet to be announced, but last year's line-up featured Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud, B*witched and RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World star Cheryl Hole.

A statement on the Essex Pride website reads: "Essex Pride is an annual celebration of LGBT+ life in Essex and beyond.

"This is an event for the whole community, and its more than just a huge party.

"Pride inspires everyone to embrace equality, and demonstrates that people from all walks of life can join together and celebrate diversity."

Advance tickets are priced at £15 for adults, or £7.50 for children aged 13-17.

Family tickets start at £30.

Tickets went on sale today (January 31) on the Essex Pride website: https://www.essexpride.org/tickets/