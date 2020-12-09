Drive-in carol service for Essex farmers
- Credit: Diocese of Chelmsford
The Essex Farmers’ drive-in carol service takes place on Sunday (Dec 13) at 2.30pm.
Led by Rev Canon Janet Nicholls, the event at Chelmsford City Racecourse will include Christmas messages from the High Sheriff of Essex Julie Fosh and from the Bishop of Colchester, the Rt Revd Roger Morris.
Bishop Roger will bless a crib made by local churches.
Nancy May and a small choir from New Hall School will lead the singing. There will also be festive decorated tractors.
The event has been organised by Essex Farming Community Network and the Diocese of Chelmsford, supported by Essex Young Farmers.
You may also want to watch:
Canon Janet Nicholls said: “I’ve noticed that rural isolation and loneliness is becoming particularly acute as Christmas approaches.
“It is a delight to work with FCN and Essex Young Farmers to provide a Covid-safe event to lift the spirits.”
Tickets are free but must be booked in advance via EventBrite.
Most Read
- 1 Dunmow head chef on his ‘surreal’ MasterChef experience
- 2 Rapid Covid tests for those without symptoms come to Essex, and vaccine is on way
- 3 Police seek witnesses to fatal collision
- 4 Stansted opens coronavirus testing centre
- 5 Head chef Alex Webb in the kitchen for MasterChef: The Professionals
- 6 Man jailed for drugs production operation of cannabis laced boiled sweets
- 7 Artist leaves postcards around town to spread joy
- 8 Dunmow chef Alex Webb is in Finals Week on MasterChef: The Professionals
- 9 Parts of the district to enter Tier Three coronavirus restrictions
- 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign
Guests stay within their own vehicles.