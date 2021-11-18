News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'Enlightened' returns to Hylands Estate this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 9:52 AM November 18, 2021
A fairy in a bright pink cage at the Hylands Estate Enlightened show, 2020

An Enlightened Christmas at Hylands Estate - Credit: Aaron Crowe Photography

Christmas lights will illuminate Hylands Estate once again this winter.

Organisers promise an "imaginative" Christmas lights show in the park which will begin on Friday, November 26 and will run until Sunday, January 2.

First entry is at 4.30pm daily, and the trail begins from the Writtle entrance to the park on Greenbury Way.

Organisers said: "Enlightened brings its sparkle back to Hylands Estate with a new, longer route and even more dazzling installations, transforming the historic parkland and elegant gardens of Hylands House into a twinkling Christmas trail."

The event will coincide with a series of shows, workshops and a market throughout the festive season.

Tickets to Enlightened should be booked in advance and ticketholders will be able to park at the estate free of charge.

Bookings can be made online: https://www.enlightenedmoments.co.uk/

A full list of Christmas events at Hylands Park is online: https://hylandsestate.co.uk/events/

